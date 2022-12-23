Persistence paid off for Elaine Booth.
Her ticket was the last drawn for the Grand Door Prize in the Pulaski Exchange Club’s annual reverse drawing, a 2022 Chevrolet Spark.
Booth has bought tickets to the annual drawing for a vehicle for several years, from her husband Dewitt, a longtime Exchange Club member. The Booths have three children: J.T. Booth, Amanda Smith and Patrick Lancaster.
When called with the good news by her husband, Booth immediately came to WKSR, site of the drawing that was broadcast by the radio station and on Facebook, where the Chevrolet Spark was parked.
“This year’s 42nd annual fund-raiser went off without a hitch,” Exchange Club member Patrick Gilbert said.
“A special thanks goes out to the dedicated members who led the charge and sold all tickets distributed,” DeWitt Booth said. “Ed Murrey, Sylvia Harrison and Ollie Johnson helped lead the team with their individual contributions, but it was definitely a team effort with everyone pitching in to make sure the event was successful.
“Fred Lindsey made sure our drawing was organized, and our ping pong ball machine made for a great visual on Facebook Live for guests to watch as prize winners were announced.”
Ping pong balls with numbers of the approximately 380 tickets sold were drawn from a machine that shook up the balls for a random draw.
Organizations and causes in Pulaski and throughout Giles County are winners from the proceeds of the event.
Many improvements at Exchange Park, Little League baseball, Giles County Rural Food Delivery, New Canaan Ranch, The Pouring Spot, Boys and Girls Club, Giles County Public Library, military veterans, Giles County Humane Association and local schools are among groups and causes helped by the Exchange Club.
The Exchange Club also recognizes a law enforcement officer annually and recognizes several local high school students each year.
The Exchange Club meets at 11:45 a.m. most Tuesdays except the first week of the month at Hickory House Restaurant. The club does not meet in December.
Of the 10 tickets drawn Nov. 19, the last one drawn received the Spark. Holders of the other nine tickets also received substantial door prizes.
“Butch Menefee, Chad Alsup, Casey Cardin and Ty Garrett with WKSR played the event up and helped to make this year’s activity entertaining and eventful,” Gilbert said.
“We are all blessed to be a part of such a special civic club that does so many positive things in our community.”
“This is the third-straight year we have helped, and we love being able to do this,” WKSR Manager Menefee said.
—PEC
