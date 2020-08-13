Lynnville became the first town in Giles County to have its own flag when a group of residents presented a flag of their own design at the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration in town. Since that time, the original flag went missing, so the Lynnville Community Club decided to recreate the flag based on a Polaroid image found in club member Bobby Allen Hollis’ historical archives.
“We have this generation that is dying out that helped establish Lynnville,” said Community Club member Christy Tolley.
She felt that the flag representing Lynnville was an important part of the town’s history and identity, and should be made available to the public to proudly fly.
Tolley spearheaded the design initiative, working with a graphic designer to perfect the image. The flag is an exact replica of the original design, featuring a red background, representing community, and three blue stars to represent the town’s homes, churches and schools. In the center is a circle showing a plow and railroad tracks, symbolizing the community history rooted in agriculture and shipping. The dates 1810 and 1860 are included to commemorate Old Lynnville and New Lynnville.
The Lynnville Flag was originally designed by Nancy Jo Dugger Hollis, Sarah Hewitt Dugger and Frances Henry Hewitt.
“Mrs. Dugger was the chairman of the Bicentennial Committee,” said Lynnville Community Club member Judy Roberts.
“The flag was given to the Community Club after the Bicentennial Celebration,” Roberts added. “The Community Club and the town of Lynnville worked together to organize other community activities like the Blackberry Festival for many, many years.”
The Lynnville flag would be raised proudly at these local events. However, with the passing of many of the original club members, and the flag’s disappearance, its legacy was at risk of being lost forever. The original flag recently resurfaced, and the new version has proven to be an exact replica.
The Lynnville Community Club is selling the flags as a fund-raiser for the organization. The commercial-grade 3-foot by 5-foot flags may be purchased by contacting Roberts at 527-0032.
