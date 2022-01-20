The City of Lynnville has received a $131,000 grant to improve the look of its downtown, one of just 14 communities in the state to receive a portion of the $1.85 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds earmarked by the Department of Economic and Community Development to revitalize the state’s Main Streets.
“I congratulate the 14 communities receiving funding through the Downtown Improvement Grants,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “These leaders are focusing strategic investments on revitalizing their downtown districts, which are the heart of so many of our communities. This will encourage additional economic development and tourism opportunities for years to come.”
Studies have shown that businesses experience an increase in sales in the years following a facade grant, according to Sarah McCloud of the South Central Tennessee Development District, the grant’s administrator.
“This round of Downtown Improvement Grants is an expansion of TNECD’s long-running Commercial Facade Improvement Grant program,” TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Brooxie Carlton said. “In addition to funding commercial building facade improvements, communities are working on activating outdoor spaces and providing public amenities in their downtowns.”
A portion of the grant money will go towards the town’s public spaces to add benches, light poles, landscaping and wayfinding signage in the town. The remaining $118,000 will be distributed to local businesses through several rounds of applications and distributions.
The City held a public meeting Jan. 6 led by McCloud, who described the process for local businesses to apply for their share of the grant money and what types of improvements would be covered.
In the first round, businesses within Lynnville’s downtown are eligible to apply for up to $7,500 toward projects that improve their building’s facades, such as replacing vinyl siding with more historically accurate finishes, or cleaning and repainting brickwork. The business is responsible for matching 25 percent of the project’s cost and the balance in excess of $10,000.
Improvements may also include new or renovated signage, exterior lights and awnings. Lynnville Director of Tourism Christy Tolley emphasized the importance of signage on businesses.
“Branding is really big,” she said. “That’s what we want for our businesses.”
The grant does not include roofing repairs, sidewalk or parking improvements, murals or interior improvements.
The submitted designs must follow the Secretary of the Interior guidelines and requirements for historical buildings. Applications will include color choices and design plans to ensure they meet these requirements. Applications will also include three bids for the proposed work and an approval letter from the building’s owner if the applicant is a tenant.
Applications will be scored according to a list of criteria such as the impact the renovations will have on the building, its existing condition and the amount of funds the owner is able to match. Business owners must remain in the building for five years, or the loan will have to be repaid according to a repayment schedule set up by the grantors.
According to Tolley, nine downtown businesses have expressed interest in pursuing grant funding, and all eligible businesses have received a copy of the application. Applications are due Feb. 4 and decisions on distribution will be made within the week. Work may begin following a pre-construction meeting Feb. 11 and must be completed by Aug. 15.
