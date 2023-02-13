The Pulaski Citizen staff is excited to announce that the local newspaper will not cease operations as announced last week. Instead, the community treasure will experience rebirth as part of a larger media family under new leadership.
Today, Feb. 13, one week after telling the newspaper staff the Pulaski Citizen had just two more editions remaining, Pulaski Publishing's David Lake announced that the almost 170-year-old community newspaper has been sold to Dave and Ellen Gould, owners of Main Street Media Tennessee.
Following an article in the Feb. 8 edition announcing the decision to close the Pulaski Citizen, the Goulds visited Pulaski to consider the possibility of adding it to their media group. By late Friday, an agreement in principle had been reached, leading to today's announcement.
The first Pulaski Citizen published as part of the Main Street Media Tennessee group will be the Feb. 22 edition.
"Our family is delighted that the Pulaski Citizen will live on under the ownership of Dave and Ellen Gould," said Lake, whose father Hershel Lake purchased the Pulaski Citizen in 1984. "The Pulaski Citizen is important to our family and it is a vital part of our community. We are excited to see it thrive and grow as part of Main Street Media of Tennessee."
Headquartered in Gallatin, Main Street Media of Tennessee is a multimedia company founded in 2013 that, with the addition of the Pulaski Citizen, publishes 14 local weekly newspapers in 11 Middle Tennessee counties along with three web-only publications and a streaming TV station.
"Ellen and I are thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to publish the newspaper that has served the citizens of Pulaski and Giles County for so many years," Gould said. "We are very grateful to the Lake family for their stewardship of this newspaper for the past 40 years and look forward to publishing the Pulaski Citizen for many years to come."
Gould did not announce any immediate changes for the newspaper but said it will continue its long-standing focus on local news.
"In every community we serve, we focus on hyperlocal news that impacts people's lives," Gould said. "We report on local government, high school sports, telling the stories of people who make our communities great places to live and more. I look forward to getting out and meeting people in the community to get feedback and learn about the issues that are most important to them."
Main Street Media's newspapers include the Pulaski Citizen, Murfreesboro Post, Wilson Post, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Portland Sun, Robertson County Connection, Cheatham County Exchange, Dickson Post, Main Street Clarksville, Fort Campbell Courier, Main Street Fairview, Main Street Maury and The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet. The company publishes three web-only publications, Main Street Nashville, Main Street Preps and Titan Insider, along with social media pages, e-newsletters and a streaming TV channel, Main Street Media TV, that is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and through free mobile apps.
Initially, the Pulaski Citizen will continue to operate out of its current location in the Holley's Printing building at 955 W. College St.
Gould said all current Pulaski Citizen subscriptions, print and online, will be honored.
To subscribe to the Pulaski Citizen call 363-3544, email [email protected], visit PulaskiCitizen.com or stop by the office. You can contact Scott Stewart at 931-638-7592 or [email protected] with questions.
