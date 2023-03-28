ATVs are a very useful tool used almost daily on most farms and used for people’s enjoyment, but they are also very dangerous tools.
According to tn.gov, in 2020 alone, there were 153 crashes in Tennessee involving ATVs, and out of those crashes, there were 18 fatalities. Because of these statistics, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt partnered with Tennessee 4-H and Tennessee FFA to spread awareness about the dangers of ATVs throughout Tennessee.
The Giles County ATV Safety Team has been working to spread awareness about ATV safety in Giles County by teaching how to be safe and responsible on an ATV. As part of the 2022-23 Campaign, the Giles County ATV safety team, along with County Executive Graham Stowe and mayors from all cities in Giles County, gathered to sign a proclamation to declare March as ATV Safety Month in Giles County.
