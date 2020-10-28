Martin Methodist Receives $2M Title III Grant

Martin Methodist College (MMC) is proud to announce it has been awarded a five-year Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) grant, totaling more than $2 million.
7th District Congressman Mark Green visited the MMC campus to present the award in person to MMC President Dr. Mark La Branche and a group of community leaders.
The SIP helps eligible higher education institutions become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability.
MMC plans to utilize the grant funds for Improving Martin through Programs, Access, Case Management and Technology (Project IMPACT). The grant will allow MMC to offer and support new STEM majors in Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity and Public Health Education. Over the five-year period, the grant will allow MMC to strengthen the technological infrastructure of the institution, modernizing technology in labs and classrooms. The grant will also help in tracking student success.
“This award and the opportunity to unite with the UT System will accelerate and secure a broader, sustainable and expanded capacity to serve low-income students, with a strong eye toward not only economic but personal development as productive citizens,” La Branche said.
“It was an honor to present MMC with a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education,” Green said. “This funding will go far for the Martin Methodist community, and I look forward to watching the college continue to grow in its mission in the years ahead. Congratulations to all the students, faculty and staff at Martin Methodist on this well-deserved recognition.”
—MMC
