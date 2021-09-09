The Tennessee Master Beef Producer Program is designed to provide educational presentations to Tennessee cattle producers with information that can improve farm profitability while making more efficient use of natural resources.
Plans are to offer two face-to-face Tennessee Master Beef Producer classes this fall, as well as one online option.
An online class will be offered by UT Extension statewide Mondays, Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 4 and 25, and Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The first face-to-face class will be a weekend class beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, continuing Friday, Oct. 1, and concluding Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Giles County Agri Park.
A second in-person class will be held on four consecutive Thursday nights, beginning Sept. 30, and continuing Oct. 7, 14 and 21.
Anyone wishing to participate in a class this fall should contact Giles Extension at 363-3523 to register.
—Giles Extension
