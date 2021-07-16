The Giles County Commission will consider erecting a memorial to the late James Monroe Brown on the Giles County Courthouse grounds when the commission meets in regular session next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet Monday, July 19, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The request for the James Monroe Brown Memorial marker on the Courthouse green was recommended by the commission’s Property Committee recently.
The memorial marker would be funded by the requestee on the southeast corner of the Courthouse property and would be the same as other historical signs around the Courthouse with verbiage as submitted to the property committee.
Land Use Plan
Commissioners will also be asked to consider rescinding the county’s land use management plan, which was passed in 2003 but has not been enforced.
The recommendation to rescind, or cancel, the land use management plan was approved by the county’s planning commission in June by a vote of 6-5.
A public hearing was held last week concerning the land use management plan. See the related article in this edition for more information and for public comments.
Milky Way Lots
Giles County government is trying to find ways to sell four lots at Milky Way Farm. The lots are approximately one acre each and were acquired by the county due to delinquent taxes. There are not public roads to the lots, just a shared easement.
The county commission will consider a resolution next week to establish a committee for the resale of the property.
The property committee recommended the county’s financial management committee begin the process of trying to sell the lots.
In other business, the county commission is scheduled to:
• Hear from State Rep. Clay Doggett; EDC Director David Hamilton; Director of Tennessee County Commission Association Charlie Curtis and Misty Jones.
• Consider a letter of agreement for a Direct Appropriation grant for the current fiscal year.
• Consider a Governmental Grant Contract.
• Consider an instructure agreement for the Giles County Board of Education.
• Consider new Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider electing three judicial commissioners. The current judicial commissioners are Edward Durant, Randy Keene and Robert London.
