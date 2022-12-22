Inside this week's edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, you'll find 16 pages of Christmas Greetings filled to the brim with Christmas submissions from our local schools — such as crafts, wish lists and whimsical notions for who should fly Santa's sleigh — as well as winners from each of the county's annual Christmas parades, messages from local businesses and pictures from the Third Annual Trail of Trees (FKA Evergreen Expedition).
As our Christmas gift to you, view if for free under the E-Editions tab or click here.
From all of us at Citizen Media, May Your Christmas Be Bright With Life's Greatest Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.