Hallmark will be pea green with envy when Historic Downtown Pulaski’s Eighth Annual Mingle Jingle gets underway this Thursday, Dec. 3!
The Christmas spirit will abound with family activities, food truck fare, entertainment and more, all leading up to the big tree lighting!
Speaking of — the tree is growing another five feet this year, adding to the drama and awe-inspiring light-up moment happening precisely at 8 p.m.
This year boasts the most downtown business participation ever. This allows for cash prizes to some lucky participants equaling a whopping $1,750 total, awarded out in $1,000, $500 or $250 increments. The more you patronize these locations — open late — the bigger your chances of winning a cash prize.
Dining options include The Southern Table, Reeves Drugstore, Second Street Coffee House, Bluebird Café or Kitchen 218.
If you’d rather eat on the go, food trucks on-site include Strikers Steakhouse, Floyd’s Farm, Bull on the Run and a Metz Café pop-up.
Kids in tow? Enjoy free activities like the GellyBall, snow machine from PES, nativity petting zoo, PPAC performance, kids’ door prizes or get some hot chocolate at the Polar Express pop-up. You can even visit the Grinch or drop your letter to Santa in a special North Pole mailbox. We hear he’s carved out time to make sure everyone gets a special response in return!
The Story stroll is a new addition this year that kids and grown-ups alike are sure to love! The classic “Christmas Story” comes to life as you walk through the Historic Downtown Square beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Giles County Public Library. Santa himself will be your guide as you visit 33 different storefront windows, all decorated to tell a different part of the tale. Feel free to join the group at any point in the stroll, or stop for a break at your leisure and enjoy the snow falling.
There’s so much to do and enjoy, officially kicking off at 4 p.m. For other specifics, visit the Historic Downtown Pulaski Facebook page and Instagram account, or call 363-3789.
