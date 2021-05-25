The community comes together to enjoy an evening filled with food, music, art and entertainment for the whole family at Historic Downtown Pulaski’s “Breakout Block Party” May 22. The Utopia Band filled the streets with music while those in attendance enjoyed a variety of food vendors, selfie opportunities and a chance to visit and catch-up. The evening kicked-off with artist Matt Orgeron cutting the ribbon for the “Be Hippie About It” mural, located at the corner of North Second and West Washington streets. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Latest
- Budget Ready for County Commission
- Music, Art, Fun at BreakOut Block Party!
- Summertown’s Perfect Game Ends RHS Season in Sectionals
- Lady Raiders Fall in Ultimate Pitcher’s Duel
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — May 24
- State Senate Update: Honoring the Fallen — Memorial Day
- Pulaski Board Meets Tomorrow
- Lady Cats Honored
- Extension Warns of Poison Hemlock Danger
- BCC Presents Check to George Martin Scholarship Fund
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 29
Featured Classifieds
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Extension Warns of Poison Hemlock Danger
- Doyle Edward Smith Jr.
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — May 24
- William Paul Pierce Sr.
- There, I've Said It!: Bags of Gasoline...What Could Go Wrong?
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Belinda Fuller
- Music, Art, Fun at BreakOut Block Party!
- Richard Griffin Jr.
- Dennis Wayne Kilpatrick
- Kathleen Gae Amodei
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.