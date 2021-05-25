The community comes together to enjoy an evening filled with food, music, art and entertainment for the whole family at Historic Downtown Pulaski’s “Breakout Block Party” May 22. The Utopia Band filled the streets with music while those in attendance enjoyed a variety of food vendors, selfie opportunities and a chance to visit and catch-up. The evening kicked-off with artist Matt Orgeron cutting the ribbon for the “Be Hippie About It” mural, located at the corner of North Second and West Washington streets.   Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

