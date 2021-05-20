Historic Downtown Pulaski would like to invite you to the Breakout Block Party on the Square Saturday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to get back to in-person events,” Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Olivia Officer said. “This is an excellent first opportunity to get out, visit and catch up with one another, while enjoying everything downtown Pulaski has to offer!”
The festivities will begin with the unveiling of the “Be Hippie About It” mural at the corner of North Second Street and West Washington Street with Matt Orgeron, the artist who painted it, in attendance for the celebration.
The Utopia Band is expected to fill the streets with melody beginning at 6 p.m. while food trucks will be on-site to satisfy your cravings.
Bring a chair to enjoy your food and drink outdoors with the music and fresh air.
