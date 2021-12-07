National Champs!

The UT Southern women’s soccer team celebrates after winning the NAIA national championship Monday afternoon in Orange Beach, Ala. The title is the third in the program’s history and first since 2007. A full recap of Monday’s national championship will be published in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN. Guy Schafer / UTS Athletics
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.