Across the nation, May 9 is recognized as Fentanyl Awareness Day, a day aimed to increase national awareness efforts and decrease demand, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 80-100 times stronger than morphine, the DEA reports. Originally, fentanyl was developed in the late 1950’s by pharmaceutical professionals to help with pain management treatments among cancer patients. This form of fentanyl was properly administered/prescribed by medical professionals in the form of transdermal patches on the skin, needle injection shots or throat lozenges.
Unfortunately, as has been the case of many other pain medications, fentanyl became abused and counterfeited through more deadly means.
The DEA along with local law enforcement agencies report that clandestine fentanyl, commonly referred to as Carfentanil, China White, Tango and Cash, Apache or He-Man, among other names, is primarily being manufactured in illegal labs in foreign countries and smuggled through Mexico into the U.S. Illicit fentanyl is reported to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than medical fentanyl. The DEA reports that just two milligrams of fentanyl can be extremely lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. Analysis have also shown counterfeit pills ranging from .02-5.1 mg of fentanyl which is over twice the lethal dose, according to the DEA.
Illegal fentanyl is often added to other dangerous unlawful substances like heroin, methamphetamine or cocaine, to increase its potency or high. Although much more lethal, lacing other illegal substances is considered a cheaper option for producers and dealers.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), this illegal form of fentanyl is also often sold as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays or pressed into pills resembling prescription opioids. Like other opioid drugs, fentanyl binds to the brain’s opioid receptors, found in the area that controls pain and emotions. Upon habitual use of the opioids, a person will become less sensitive to the potency of the substance because the brain adapts to the drug. This makes it harder for the person to receive pleasure from anything other than the drug, thus developing a substance use disorder/addiction.
Many U.S. overdoses, often fatal, result from buyers purchasing substances like heroin, not-knowing that it is laced with something far more deadly. In doing so, they are taking stronger opioids than their bodies have become accustomed to, thus causing an overdose. Even more frightening are the recent reports from law enforcement officials across the nation indicating that students have been at risk of overdoses by using substances that were laced with fentanyl.
According to NIDA, a person who overdoses on an opioid like fentanyl may result in their breathing slowing down or completely stopping, decreasing the amount of oxygen to the brain known as hypoxia. This can lead to a comatose state, permanent damage to the brain and potentially death.
Because of the surge in opioid related overdoses and deaths throughout the state over the last decade, the State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse services offers free, life-saving, opioid reversal and other harm reduction trainings to citizen and first responder groups upon request.
“When given immediately upon an overdose, Naloxone works to bind to those opioid receptors and momentarily blocks the effects of the drugs that the person is overdosing from,” Tennessee Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Dustin Ritchie said.
“Sometimes, depending on what and how much a person has used of an opioid, it may take several doses of Naloxone to revive the person in order for EMS to properly treat and transport them to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, because of how much stronger it is than other opioids, this is definitely the case with fentanyl.”
If you or your agency/church/civic organization/community group are interested in becoming trained contact LCSAP Coalition staff at 931-244-5533. — LCSAP Coalition Staff Reports
