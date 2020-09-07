Close to 100,000 Tennesseans who have lost their job since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have also lost their health insurance.
Now these Tennesseans have a new option through a FEMA Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to purchase affordable coverage through the Affordable Care Act Healthcare.gov Marketplace.
People who lost their health insurance any time this year have a new chance to enroll in coverage at HealthCare.gov. Normally, people who lose their insurance get a 60-day special enrollment period (SEP) to enroll in coverage on HealthCare.gov. But, thanks to a recent change, people who missed their 60-day deadline can still enroll in coverage.
“Millions of Americans, and hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans have lost the job-based insurance they relied on,” said Randall Rice, president of the Tennessee Health Care Campaign (THCC) Board and a volunteer enrollment assister with that organization. “They and others affected by COVID-19 now have another chance to enroll in quality, affordable coverage.”
Individuals or families earning between 100 percent and 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level 2, are also eligible for a discount on health insurance premiums purchased on Healthcare.gov through an income tax credit.
The so-called “FEMA SEP” gives people extra time to enroll on the Healthcare.gov Marketplace because of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic national emergency declaration. This means that if someone was eligible for an SEP at some point this year but didn’t enroll, they may still qualify for coverage. Their coverage could start as early as next month or even extend back to the first date they would have been eligible. People who experienced life changes other than job loss (for example, having a baby or moving) may also qualify, even if they missed the normal SEP deadline, if their life was affected in some way by COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, people who have been uninsured since Jan. 1 don’t have the option of enrolling in plans through the Healthcare.gov Marketplace until Nov. 1, when they can sign up for health insurance for 2021,” explained Andrew Hawkins, director of enrollment for the non-profit THCC. “Many previously uninsured families that have experienced income losses may also be eligible for TennCare, which is open year-round, or for the Children’s Health Insurance Program for their children.”
Tennesseans with questions about their eligibility can go to InsureALLTN.com, call the statewide information line at 844-644-5443 to talk with an enrollment assister or contact the HealthCare.gov call center at 800-318-2596 for more information.
“The health insurance landscape can be confusing, but free, local in-person help is available,” Hawkins said.
—THCC
