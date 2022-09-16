The newly elected Giles County Commission will make committee assignments and consider appointments to other committees and positions within county government when it meets for its first monthly session Monday.
The county commission will meet at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. Pulaski Citizen Live’s streaming of the county commission meeting will start at 8:50 a.m. on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Assignments will be made for the county commission’s committees, which include Ambulance/Rescue Squad, Audit, Budget, Building, Environmental, Highway, Insurance, Law Enforcement/Safety, Legislative, Public Service and Schools. A commissioner from each of the county’s seven districts will be chosen/assigned to serve on each committee. A chairman, vice chairman and recording secretary will be chosen for each committee.
The commission will also choose a new county commission chairman, chairman pro tem and chaplain.
Former County Executive Melissa Greene was the previous commission chairman. The county commission can choose new County Executive Graham Stowe to serve as chairman or choose a chairman from its ranks. The commission chairman presides over the county commission’s monthly meetings.
Former Commissioner Stoney Jackson was the previous commission chairman pro tem. The chairman pro tem presides over the monthly county commission meetings in the event the chairman cannot be there. The full commission will choose the chairman pro tem from its ranks.
Former County Commissioner Tommy Pollard served as the previous chaplain. The commission chaplain prays prior the monthly county commission meetings and committee meetings in which they are present. The commission will choose its chaplain from within its ranks.
County commissioners will be asked to approve the appointment of five commissioners to serve on the county’s Agri Park Committee. The commissioners to be considered are Matt Rubelsky, Caleb Savage, Tim Risner, Gayle Jones and Maurice Woodard.
The commission will be asked to add two Beer Board members, one each from districts one and seven.
A county attorney will be chosen at Monday’s meeting. The current county attorney is Lucy Henson.
New members will be appointed to the County Financial Management Committee. One position will be filled by the Budget Committee chairman. The other three positions to be filled are currently held by Commissioner Tracy Wilburn and former commissioners Jackson and Pollard. The new Financial Management Committee members will join the remaining members who serve according to statute. They are County Executive Graham Stowe, Director of Schools Vickie Beard and Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt,
Commissioners will be asked to approve appointees to the Ethics Committee. The appointees to be considered are Trustee Tony Risner and commissioners Rose Brown, Wilburn, Annelle Guthrie and Matt Rubelsky.
Commissioners will be asked to appoint two from their ranks to serve on the Public Records Commission. Present members are Roger Reedy and Joyce Woodard.
Commissioners will consider appointing six nominees to the Regional Planning Commission to join the five remaining members. The nominees include returning members John Haislip and Malcolm Moore and new members Connie Howell, Tommy Pope and commissioners Guthrie and Terry Jones.
Commissioners will be asked to appoint a Veterans Service Officer for a one-year term. Barry Alsup currently serves in that capacity.
Other business at Monday’s county commission meeting includes:
• Consider amending the 2022-23 county general budget.
• Consider surety bonds and insurance policies for county officials and employees.
• Consider a litter grant contract with the state.
• Consider county department reports, agreements, contracts and grants.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
• Hear from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
