Elk River Health and Nursing Center of Ardmore will be opening a new 74-bed skilled nursing facility spanning 32,000 square feet this summer.
Construction has been underway since the groundbreaking ceremony in April 2020. The facility will be equipped with a large rehab gym for in-patient and out-patient services, private rooms, as well as multiple dining and activity areas for residents and families. The new facility and increased occupancy will also help Ardmore’s veteran community as a VA service provider.
The investment of $7.25 million in construction cost by the Ocoee Foundation will employ more than 75 team members. It will serve as a positive economic impact on the surrounding businesses for years to come.
GenTech, in Chattanooga, is managing the construction project on behalf of Elk River, and construction is expected to be complete Summer of 2021.
“We are excited that the construction of this new facility is almost done,” said Clint Davis, CEO of Twin Rivers, management company of Elk River. “I believe it will be something special for
Ardmore and the surrounding communities.”
“Elk River is committed to doing our best for our residents, and this building will serve as a pillar of quality care in Franklin, Giles and Lincoln County, Tenn., as well as Limestone County, Ala.,” Elk River Administrator John Davis said.
Call Elk River Health and Nursing Center of Ardmore at 931-427-2143 to learn more.
—Elk River HNCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.