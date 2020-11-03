Monday, Giles County launched its new official website, gilescountytn.gov.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said that creation of a professionally designed, official site has been a major goal of hers and was enthusiastically supported by the Giles County Commission and county officials.
“We’ve needed one site where people could go who want to learn more about Giles County,” Greene said, adding that the site was also designed to best serve Giles County residents who need to do business with county offices.
Every county office or department has a designated page with contact information, hours and a detailed description of services offered. These pages include directions, forms, downloads and other materials helpful to the citizens of Giles County who need that information.
For the first time ever, property taxes can be paid online with the click of a button.
Other pages link to community service providers, recreational facilities and economic development partners. Each of the five incorporated communities are linked to their own official pages.
Greene pointed out that the website is mobile-friendly, and that with the touch of a finger visitors can be connected with the appropriate office immediately by phone or email. Other features include a blog for sharing news and updates and an event calendar through which offices may share upcoming events.
The website was designed by CSllc Consulting, a Middle Tennessee-based marketing firm owned by Claudia Johnson and Amy Green, which specializes in assisting communities, organizations and businesses with establishing an integrated web presence through website design and development, branding and social media integration.
“We particularly enjoyed working with Giles County to create this new site,” said Johnson, a Giles County native and resident. “Amy and I called each office to find out exactly what the county’s officials felt would best help the people they serve. They were eager to make their pages as thorough as possible.”
Johnson pointed out that the design goal was not only to create a comprehensive site that’s easy to navigate, but to make the site visually appealing.
“In my spare time, I’ve been photographing the county for the website,” Johnson said, adding that several others have given permission to use original images as well. “We wanted anyone who visits the website to get a feel for how attractive and charming the community really is.”
Greene said the website will continue to be enhanced with more information and photos.
“I invite everyone to visit the site and share it with others,” Greene said. “We are very happy this useful tool is now available to our citizens.”
Visit the site at gilescountytn.gov.
—Giles County
