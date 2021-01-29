NHC HealthCare Pulaski has been awarded the NHC Quality of Life Award.
The health care center achieved this award through excellent ratings in patient care and patient experience.
“Our center is thrilled to be recognized for this award,” said Douglas Wong, administrator of NHC Pulaski.“Our partners demonstrate care, compassion and dedication to our patients every day and this award is a much-deserved recognition of their hard work.”
“This award exemplifies what it means to live out our mission of caring for patients in a better way day by day,” said Doran Johnson, regional vice president of NHC’s south central region. “I am proud of the NHC Pulaski team and congratulate them on this accomplishment.”
—NHC Pulaski
