For those who have lost loved ones prematurely by any means, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time to process this loss and find meaning among others who have the same shared experience.
This is especially true for those who have lost a loved one to homicide, but 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper’s office is seeking to help provide a local outlet where these members of our community can heal and remember those they’ve lost through the Night to Honor event Thursday, Dec. 10.
The event is for the families and loved ones of victims of any type of homicide and mirrors one which is put on by the state each year which Cooper and his team have frequented. His goal was to create a similar event locally, a plan that had been in the works for years but which took wings this year upon hearing that Nashville will be having its event virtually.
“I can tell you what I’ve seen when I’ve gone to Nashville every year,” Cooper said. “If you talk to victims’ families, the holiday season is the hardest time of year for them missing their loved ones. To have something during the holidays where they can publicly honor their lost family member and to be around other families who are in the same situation. I’ve seen families develop friendships that have lasted over the years between them because they’ve met at that event, and now they know someone else who is in their shoes and have somebody to talk to. It just seems to bring about a little bit of peace for the families and still helps them heal a little bit more from losing their loved one.”
The event will be held in-person at Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church Dec. 10 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include special guest musical performers as well as speakers including those who have lost loved ones to homicide.
Those who attend are asked to observe CDC guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic including the wearing of masks and social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be made available at the event.
For more information, visit the 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper Facebook page or call the Lawrenceburg office at 931-766-1453.
