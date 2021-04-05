Ninth Annual Richland FFA Plant Sale Begins Wednesday

The ninth annual Richland School FFA plant sale is Wednesday-Friday, April 7-9. A variety of hanging baskets, tomatoes, peppers and the major fund-raiser’s most popular blossoms in four-packs and 4 and-a-half-inch pots will be sold Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. — while supplies last. Available plants include: Coleus, Lantana, Geraniums, Impatiens, Dianthus, Vinca, Begonias, Dahlias and hanging baskets of Wave Petunias, thunbergia and Purslane. New to the line-up this year are hanging ferns to grace your porch or patio. Ag teacher Jeremy Doggett said the students have worked very hard to offer “plants that are ready to go to work for the people of our community,” and noted these will be the only sale dates. Proceeds support the local FFA’s efforts to achieve the organization’s goal to “prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.” RHS FFA / Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.