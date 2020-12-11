No Rest for Rescuers

An 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 64 West Tuesday, just west of the Big Dry Creek Road intersection. Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles EMS, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel aided at the scene. The driver was transported to STRHS Pulaski by Giles EMS paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. Later that same afternoon emergency personnel responded to a structure fire at 357 Munro Road, which resulted in a total loss. GCFR, Giles OEM, Giles EMS, GCSD and Ethridge Fire Deparment all aided at the scene. The home’s occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Ctizen
