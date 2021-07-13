Giles EMS responds to a Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash on Oak Grove Road with emergency responders from Giles County Fire and Rescue, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department aiding at the scene. No patients were transported for further treatment. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
