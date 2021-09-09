Sidewalk construction continues on North First Street. This months-long project has been completed on one side of the roadway and has now moved to the opposite. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Latest
- Power Board Continues to Emphasize Broadband Funding
- Equal Population Standard to Be Used for Redistricting
- Master Beef Classes Available Beginning Next Week
- North First Street Sidewalk ProjectContinues
- Letter: ‘We Must Put Our Differences Aside’
- Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — Sept. 7
- Raiders Suffer Road Heartbreak in Final Minute
- New Director Chosen for E-911
- School Board Reviews Plans for School Renovations
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Crystal Guess
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Sept. 7, 2021
- The Fair Is Headed to the Festival
- Donna Yokley Abernathy
- RES Names August Students of the Month
- Maury Regional Breaks Record for COVID Hospitalizations
- SES Names August Student of the Month
- Hugh Clifton Munro Jr.
- Sign-Up Now for New Emergency Notification System
- Bobcats Move to No. 4 in Latest AP Poll
- Randall Dale Rainey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.