Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Holley has resigned his position and the county will open the post to qualified candidates.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene confirmed that Holley resigned his position, adding that former Deputy Director Josh Young will serve as interim director until the position is filled.
Greene said the director of the Office of Emergency Management position will be advertised and open to all qualified candidates to apply.
According to the county website,
gilescountytn.gov, “The Giles County Office of Emergency Management is responsible for a range of health, safety and natural and manmade disaster response.”
OEM coordinates the county’s response to emergencies working closely with the Tennessee Office of Emergency Management
(TEMA).
Areas of responsibility for OEM include: maintaining and operating the county’s Emergency Operations Center, Weather Preparedness, Fire Marshal, Hazardous Materials, Floodplain Management and County Employee Accident Reporting.
—Staff Reports
