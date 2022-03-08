Giles County Clerk Carol Wade has announced her office is partnering with Tennessee Donor Services for the 2022 Tennessee County Clerk Tour of Quilts to honor those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
A special handmade quilt can be seen in the clerk annex office through the end of the week.
Each unique quilt square was lovingly created by a donor family before being carefully joined to others, with each thread representing the link we have to one another. The quilts are a visual and heartfelt tribute to the many lives touched by organ and tissue donation.
“It is an honor for our office to be a part of recognizing our donor heroes in this way,” Wade said. “We hope to create a connection with our citizens that will lead to greater awareness about organ and tissue donation.”
Each organ and tissue donor has a profound and far-reaching impact. Their lifesaving gifts of organ donation can save as many as eight lives, and their life-improving gifts of tissue, such as bone, skin and corneas, can directly impact as many as 75 others.
“We are excited to partner with our Tennessee County Clerks to share these special quilts with communities around the state,” Tennessee Donor Services Executive Director Jill Grandas stated. “Donor quilts are very personal reminders of our donor heroes and celebrate the connection of life shared with others.”
Tennessee Donor Services has been collecting quilt squares and creating memorial quilts to honor donors since 2004. Today, there are a total of 20 in the collection.
“This is a unique opportunity to experience the donation story. Each quilt square is as varied as the person it represents,” Wade added. “The collection reminds us that organ and tissue donation touches people from every walk of life, in all corners of our nation.”
—Giles County Clerk’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.