Since 1999 Professional Benefit Solutions & Insurance LLC (PBS) has focused on providing health insurance programs and products for businesses, retirees and individuals throughout Middle Tennessee.
On March 1, PBS expanded to include property insurance for residential and commercial buildings; personal, commercial and recreational vehicle coverage; watercraft, pet insurance and renter’s insurance; and business liability coverage.
Joining PBS partners Elaine Hickman and Sue Braly is a new general partner, Will Sowell, who has 15 years of experience in individual and commercial insurance.
“Will is an entrepreneur with investments in service and retail businesses across the Tennessee Valley area,” said Hickman. “This gives him firsthand knowledge of what companies need to be securely insured, both in terms of health care benefits and property coverage. His expertise and product offerings will round out our ability to be a full-service agency that provides companies and organizations complete benefit packages.”
Giles County native and former educator Clay Hughes is joining PBS as a sales associate.
“As an agent, Clay works with families, individuals and businesses to assess their insurance needs and guide them through the process of selecting the right personal or professional coverage for their specific situation,” said Braly. “His experience will help us serve our existing and new clients even better.”
Sowell said he looks forward to being part of PBS’s one-stop-shop.
“It will be rewarding for all of us to be able to offer additional products and more comprehensive services to the communities we serve,” Sowell said, adding, “As for our current clients, we will continue to provide the same hands-on service they’ve come to expect.
Another new face at PBS is Austyn Hougland, who is licensed in property and casualty insurance as well as life and health lines.
“Since he’s worked professionally in business development by supporting small businesses in their efforts to identify risks and formulate plans to avoid or mitigate risks, Austyn is well aware of the importance of having adequate insurance coverage,” Braly said.
Agent Julie Eubank-Hougland, a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 20 years insurance experience continues to serve PBS customers.
“Throughout her many years at PBS, Julie has worked closely with individuals and human resource professionals to ensure that enrollees successfully navigate their policies and receive their highest benefits from the coverage they’re buying,” Hickman said. “Her areas of expertise cross the spectrum of health and life insurance, as well as Aflac coverage and personal lines of insurance.”
Rounding out the PBS team is agency administrator Porsha Houston, who keeps PBS’s operations running smoothly and makes sure all inquiries are handled efficiently for prospective or existing customers.
“Porsha serves as our central claims specialist,” said Hickman. “She assists clients by helping them file claims properly and answering questions regarding a claim’s status.”
For more about PBS, visit professionalbenefitsolutionstn.com.
—PBS
