Peaceful Protest Calls for Change, Unity

Giles County’s “March for Equality” came and went with no violence as approximately 150 peaceful protesters marched from the Pulaski Square to Sam Davis Stadium and back.
However, for event organizer Keidron Turner, the success he said the marchers experienced in the moment Saturday must now press on into a movement to address racial inequality and foster communication among the community.
“I know for a fact that Saturday’s march was a success,” Turner said. “In the face of the chaotic environment we all were in on the Square, we all kept together, decided to turn the other cheek and continue our meaningful, courageous march on for change, and the nation recognizes that! The successful outcome of our march wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the excellent protection and security the PPD, GCSD, and other law enforcement agencies provided for us that day, so we truly can’t thank them enough! Like I said during the march, now it’s all about making sure this moment pushes on into a movement, and I believe we all agreed that day to ensure that.”
More than 100 counter protesters also took to the Square to demonstrate in opposition to the march, attempting to drown out the marchers’ chants with those of their own. Once the march began down First Street, only a handful of counter protesters followed, continuing to jeer.
“When I think back on the counter protesters in attendance Saturday, I can only think about how blessed we all were to have law enforcement there to guard us, as well as courageous supporters who were strong enough to listen to reason and not respond. It seems ironic to me that a group of local counter protesters, supposedly there to protect the town Square from us, were the very people in attendance trying to turn the peaceful event into a violent, destructive situation. I hope that moments like that open the eyes of the city council and the town to the fact that outside agitators aren’t the real problem we need to worry about here in our town. When we can all finally realize that, maybe then we’ll be able to sit down at the discussion table and finally have a needed conversation about change. It definitely showed that change needs to happen sooner rather than later.”
Once at Jack Deere Field, those in attendance heard from speakers Turner, Destiny Cross and Richard Kemp on various issues important to the movement while water was handed out on the sweltering day.
Law enforcement then guided the procession back to the Square where a brief verbal confrontation ensued between protesters and counter protesters.
“I was disheartened by the actions and words of our counterparts,” said another event organizer Benita Cross. “They threatened the change makers and were uncivil, but instead of them being encouraged or forced to leave the gazebo, the permit-holding change makers were asked to leave. I didn’t find that too fair. This town, nor any other place, will not progress if hate is continuously given and allowed.”
Only one individual was arrested over the course of the day’s events as 68-year-old Raymond Earl Hill was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by the Pulaski Police Department. According to PPD, Hill was unable to provide a valid handgun permit at the time of his arrest.
Still, despite the opposition they received, Kelly Fisk Hamlin echoed the sentiments of her fellow organizers about the success she believes the march produced.
“What a success,” Hamlin said. “Our march down First Street was a moving experience and we thank every participant who made the day so positive. Thanks to the incredible effort of PPD, GCSD, and other cooperating local agencies, we were able to peacefully assemble despite hateful and violent people who organized against us.”
Giles County and City of Pulaski officials praised the efforts of all the law enforcement and emergency response personnel who worked for at least two weeks to plan and ensure the safety of marchers, counter protesters and citizens.
Those agencies who served Giles County Saturday included Tennessee Highway Patrol, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski Police Department, Giles County EMS, Giles County Office of Emergency Management, Pulaski Fire Department, Martin Methodist College Security, the Department of Children’s Services, Giles County Fire and Rescue and law enforcement officers from Lawrence, Maury, Marshall and Lincoln counties.
