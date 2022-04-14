When Tennessee Highway Patrolman David Hill goes to work, one of his goals is to help make the streets and roads safe to drive.
That was one reason he was chosen as the Pulaski Exchange Club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, an annual award voted on by club members.
“Trooper Hill’s dedication, work ethic, kindness and compassion are unmatched in Giles County,” according to THP Sgt. Josh Culp, who wrote a letter of recommendation for Hill. “He has a vested interest in the well-being of all Giles County citizens and is committed to making Tennessee a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”
Hill has received numerous awards from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization for his efforts in DUI enforcement, according to Culp.
He has also received numerous awards for efforts to curb hazardous moving violations.
Statewide in the THP, Hill has also ranked highly for his work.
“Helping people and getting some of the criminals off the roads” are among his goals, Hill said.
Hill has attended numerous training classes.
“He has completed a prestigious firearms instructor school, which allows him to train troopers of all ranks on the Highway Patrol in firearms training,” Culp said.
The Field Training Class is, Culp said, “to ensure that the new troopers conduct themselves in a safe, courteous and professional manner while interacting with the public on a daily basis. It’s his responsibility to ensure that the new troopers conduct themselves in a safe, courteous and professional manner.”
“David Hill is a class act,” THP Lt. Jeffrey Webb added.
“I thank the Exchange Club for what you do,” said THP Captain Wayne Sellers, whose Seventh District includes Giles and several other counties.
Hill’s loyalty really stands out, Sellers said.
“We’re thankful for all our law enforcement officers and for what they do,” acting PEC President Dewitt Booth said.
The stress and uncertainty of the job can make law enforcement difficult, he said.
PEC Law Enforcement Committee Chairman Robert Massey said Hill is very professional and “a straight-shooter” in court.
“I respect him, and I think that he respects me,” Massey said.
Much of Hill’s working life has been with the state of Tennessee. Prior to joining THP, he had worked in the Tennessee Department of Corrections since 1997 and was promoted to Corporal in 1999. He worked in corrections approximately eight years.
In 2007, he was accepted to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Academy and, after graduation, was assigned to Marshall County, where he worked for two years before transferring voluntarily to Giles County in 2010.
Hill’s wife, Lindsay, is employed with the Pulaski Police Department. He has two sons, Ethan and Zach.
“I try to live up to these expectations every day,” Hill said. “I try to do my job in a way that my family would be proud of me.”
—PEC
