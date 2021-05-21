The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors is planning a budget work session Monday, May 24, as the current fiscal year nears conclusion.
PES CFO Bobby Jones updated the Power Board on the utility’s financial status at the board’s April meeting. According to Jones, PES’s Electric and Broadband budgets are each tracking favorably to budget or within reasonable margins in all major indicators, which he noted will serve the board well in its 2021-22 budget consideration.
The board set May 24 at 4 p.m. to consider the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The Power Board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, May 25, at 5 p.m.
