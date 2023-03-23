PES Energize is reminding its cable TV customers that it will discontinue cable TV service effective May 1.
“The decision comes as a result of continually increasing programming fees and the persistent quality cable issues,” a recent release from PES Energize states. “Our mission is to strive to provide reliable, quality, competitive and affordable services to customers. Unfortunately, problems outside of PES Energize’s direct control have caused us to fall short.”
PES Energize cable TV customers who have cable equipment after May 1 may keep or discard their cable boxes and remotes.
“PES Energize will continue to offer our 100 percent fiber to the home high-speed internet and phone service to customers in our service area,” the release states. “We will continue to offer 24/7 customer support for those services.”
Tennessee Emergency Broadband grant funds will be used to expand internet and phone service to our rural customers. Construction is set to start late 2023.
“PES Energize will gladly offer in-home streaming assistance to cable customers that are interested establishing service with a streaming provider of their choice,” the release states. “We truly appreciate our cable customers, and it has been a privilege to serve you all. If you have any questions or concerns, please give us a call at 931-363-2522.”
—Staff Reports
