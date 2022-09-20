Gov. Bill Lee and Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) commissioner, have announced that PES Energize is among the recipients of grants to expand internet access across the state.
PES Energize will receive $23.1 million in grant funding from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund (TEBF-ARP).
Giles County and PES Energize officials have elected to commit local funds toward the project as well, bringing the total expansion budget in Giles County to a little more than $33 million. The project will provide internet to more than 3,000 residents in the county.
“We are very pleased to be receiving the much needed grant funds and ready to get to work building out fiber internet to the underserved citizens in Giles County,” PES Energize CEO Scott Newton said. “While PES Energize is excited to be receiving the grant, we are more excited for the citizens of Giles County. Within the next three years, the majority of the county will have access to high-speed fiber internet.”
If you currently live in northern Giles County and receive electricity from Duck River Electric, you will be in the United Communications project area. If you live in the central portion of the county and receive electricity from PES, you will be in the PES project area. If you are in the southern part of the county, either Ardmore Telephone Company or PES will provide your internet service.
What Is Next?
For PES, the next step is to have a fiber engineering company complete a detailed engineering plan. A high-level plan was submitted with the grant application, but more details will be required to implement the expansion. The project will be performed in phases as recommended by the engineering firm.
Once first phase details have been completed, PES Energize will request bids for labor and material. The material will be ordered as soon as possible once a company is selected, as the current timeframe for delivery is nine months and is expected to lengthen.
Once the material arrives, contractors will begin installation. PES will likely utilize two crews to ensure the expansion is complete within the state’s deadline of August 2025.
Once construction is completed in an area, PES crews will begin installing for residents. PES will also provide the use of a Gigaspire router to each customer. For more information on Gigaspire visit pesenergize.com
In the Meantime?
PES will be moving forward with the three previously planned fiber projects in the Wal-Mart, Flatrock and Aymett Ridge areas.
PES will be working in the Wal-Mart area this month, including the Stonecreek Subdivision.
The Flatrock area off Highway 11 will soon follow.
PES has ordered equipment for the Aymett Ridge area and will begin construction shortly after it is received.
For a list of roads that will fall under the PES grant, visit bit.ly/PESgrantArea.
—PES Energize
