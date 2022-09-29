Due to ongoing problems and financial losses, the PES Power Board has decided to would begin the process of ending its contracts with video services.
“PES has been unable to deliver on our mission, and most of this has been taken out of our control,” PES CEO Scott Newton said. “We switched to Minerva 10 back in February. Since then, we’ve had 14 outages unrelated to anything PES has done, we’ve had over 40 different work orders to our three different suppliers and their response times were sluggish, slow, at times not responsive.
“In short, our recommendation is to eliminate video,” he said.
With some contracts with PES customers requiring a six-month notice, that time will allow for the transitioning and training for streaming services, Newton said.
The Power Board approved working with the PES staff and Attorney Andy Hoover to move PES out of video.
Newton said PES plans to partner with a company that will compare prices and options for streaming services suited to the customer’s interests then PES will navigate the customers through the process.
Broadband
PES Energize kicked off its Community Hotspot projects in Lynnville and Minor Hill recently with Elkton expected in soon. The Community Hotspots allow free access in the communities. For a list of where the Community Hotspots can be accessed visit pesenergize.com.
The recently awarded Broadband Expansion grant project is expected to begin construction in a year and is scheduled to be completed by March 2024, Newton said.
Financial Report
Electric revenue was favorable to the budget for August by 34.3 percent. Two months year to date was favorable by 29.6 percent.
With revenue up, so was the cost to purchase power, which was unfavorable for the month,
PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said, adding that the year-to-date actual was 78.2 percent and budgeted was 77.1.
“So, coming in very close to our expectations,” he said.
The margin was favorable for August by $473,458 and year-to-date by $549,564. O&M was over budget for the month by $12,054 but favorable by $44,829 YTD.
“Another hefty month as far as capital spending,” Jones said, adding that spending was about $925,000 which was “a little bit less than our plan.”
Actual capital for year to date was $1.97 million while almost $2.1 million was budgeted, making capital favorable by 5.9 percent.
There was a cash flow surplus for the month of $86,116 but a deficit for the year, which is $766,788 better than planned.
Broadband revenue for August was $375,370 and $17,267 favorable to data while video revenue was unfavorable. Actual for margin was $240,653 with $214,344 being budgeted. O&M was 3.2 percent under budget for the month. Capital spending for August was $43,618 and cash flow surplus was $58,137.
Year to date revenue was favorable by 2 percent, margin by 8.2 percent, O&M by 1.4 while capital spending was over budget by 51.3 percent leaving cash flow surplus at $52,840.
“Slightly ahead of our plan,” Jones said.
In other business during its meeting Sept. 27, the board:
• Approved the donation policy that included procedures, criteria of eligibility and exclusions.
• Approved the advertising policy.
• Approved the updated COVID-19 Policy based on changes in the CDC’s guidelines.
• Approved the Momentum (current provider) contract for phone service.
Newton said the price went down and was a three-year term with an option for a one-year extension.
• Approved requisition for steel poles from Gresco.
Newton said this was to get a full truckload of steel poles for $117,000.
