PES Energize officials have announced the local broadband internet provider will not receive broadband expansion funds through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP).
A PES Energize press release states that a notification came from the state last week notifying that its grant application had not been chosen as a finalist and would not be moving forward.
According to the press release, the TEBF-ARP is a $400 million competitive grant and the grant review committee received more than $1.3 billion in funding requests from across the state.
“PES Energize staff worked diligently with Finley Engineering to submit two compelling grant applications,” the press release states. “The two areas submitted would help bridge the digital divide in the rural parts of the county by providing high-speed, cost effective internet to unserved and/or underserved citizens.
“While the PES Energize team is saddened by the decision, it will not deter them from applying for any future grant funding opportunities such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grant that will be available next year,” the press release goes on to state.
PES Energize CEO Scott Newton offered his thanks to those who took a speed test and submitted a letter of support.
“We greatly appreciate your time and effort and PES Energize will continue to seek out grant funds,” he said.
PES Energize is still awaiting notification regarding the Rural Utilities Services (RUS) grant application for the northwestern portion of Giles County. Those announcements are expected to be made by late summer.
—PES Energize
