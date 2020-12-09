The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors discussed financial reports, key upcoming projects and a way to give back once again to the community at its Nov. 24 meeting.
Also on the agenda was a decision over the future of video offerings for PES Energize, however, due to the depth of this topic, it was tabled until a called meeting Nov. 30.
Financial Reports
The Pulaski Elec-tric System Power Board unanimously approved the financial reports for the month of October, which saw largely positive trends in both the electric and broadband divisions.
October was the first month in which PES received a Tennessee Valley Authority Pandemic Relief credit which will continue for a 12-month period. The credit totaled $41,059.
Overall, the electric division was favorable to budget in six of eight key financial metrics with the lone unfavorable results in revenue (-16 percent) and margin (-5.4 percent). Despite the October shortfall, the fiscal year-to-date margin remains $189,000 favorable to budget.
The broadband division was favorable to budget in all of the key financial metrics for the month of October including revenue (2.6 percent), margin (6.1 percent) and a $34,843 cash flow surplus, among others.
The broadband division is favorable to budget in all categories for the current fiscal year.
Community Cares Fund
After participating in the first round of TVA’s COVID-19 Community Cares Fund, the Power Board unanimously approved a motion to once again take part in the second round of the program.
TVA established the fund to partner with local power companies by providing matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. PES initially took part in the program at the maximum matching amount of $10,000, which was allocated to local organizations to help struggling Giles County citizens pay their electric bills.
The Board was presented with multiple project ideas before Ford made a motion to once again apply for the maximum $10,000 in matching funds while also adding a $5,000 award PES received for its work in giving back to the community from Tantalus to the total. This will result in $25,000 which will be allocated to local organizations. The Giles County Boys & Girls Club, the Giles County Public Library, The Pouring Spot and Community Rural Food Delivery will each receive $5,000 of the funds to aid their non-profit work, while $2,500 will be allocated to both God’s Storehouse and the Giles County Help Center to again be distributed to Giles County citizens in order to help pay electric bills.
PES Warehouse Repairs
The Board was presented with bids for potential repairs to the PES Warehouse for the purpose of adding to its longevity.
Among the proposed work was the replacement of 50 windows in the warehouse proper, the removal and replacement of 17 double hung windows with clear insulated units in offices and obscure glass in restrooms, the removal and replacement of supply trunk lines and diffusers for all HVAC for the upstairs warehouse, as well as the removal, replacement and disposal of all existing light fixtures and ceiling tiles in the breakroom and foreman’s office.
Bids were received from both Brindley Construction and DMC Construction Company Inc. However, after much discussion, it was determined that the project should be re-bid to update certain specifications and to specify that the project was being bid as a whole rather than as individual projects.
The board unanimously approved a motion to re-bid the updated project.
