Group color.jpg

Pulaski Electric System Linemen (from left) Trey Garrett, Mark Smith, Derome Reynolds, Chris Philpot and Nate Bryant spent 10 days in Mayfield, Ky., last month assisting with disaster relief in the aftermath of a violent tornado that tore through the area Dec. 10, 2021, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The crew left Dec. 13 and returned Dec. 23.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.