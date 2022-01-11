Pulaski Electric System Linemen (from left) Trey Garrett, Mark Smith, Derome Reynolds, Chris Philpot and Nate Bryant spent 10 days in Mayfield, Ky., last month assisting with disaster relief in the aftermath of a violent tornado that tore through the area Dec. 10, 2021, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The crew left Dec. 13 and returned Dec. 23. Submitted
