As a 45-year member of Pulaski Fire Department in various roles, PFD Chief Don Collins knows a thing or two about everything that goes into responding to an emergency.
Of the various tools, agencies and resources available to PFD, Collins is especially grateful for Giles County Fire and Rescue.
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the Rescue Squad,” Collins said. “Anytime I ask for assistance at a call in the city, they never turn me down, and they’re always the last to leave.”
Collins, who has himself been a volunteer member of the rescue squad on two separate occasions, appreciates just how much time, effort and dedication the members give to serve their fellow citizens.
“There’s so much involved in what they do. It’s not just showing up to help when the situation is critical and then going home. There’s everything that comes before and after — the training, the cleanup, the upkeep. How many people out there will come in and work at all hours, come in on their days off, all for free?”
GCFR performs all crash extrication needed within the city, Collins said, as well as responding to refill oxygen tanks at fire calls that PFD and the Pulaski Police PSOs are handling.
“Their Mobile Air Unit is indispensable,” he added.
Collins feels the dedicated volunteers of GCFR don’t receive enough credit, and wanted to make certain they know how much they are appreciated.
“Everything they do for the city of Pulaski and the county as a whole, they’re professional free labor,” Collins said, noting that most of the GCFR volunteers hold various certifications in areas ranging from firefighting to vehicle extrication, swift water rescue and more.
“I know how valuable they are,” he insisted. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
