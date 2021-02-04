You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phase I Nears Completion

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
IMG_6586 web.jpg

Phase I of sidewalk construction on North First Street is nearing its completion. Watkins Construction will continue on with Phase II which will include North First Street from Thomas Street to the intersection at Highway 31-A.  Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

IMG_6593 web.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.