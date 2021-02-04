Phase I Nears Completion

Phase I of sidewalk construction on North First Street is nearing its completion. Watkins Construction will continue on with Phase II which will include North First Street from Thomas Street to the intersection at Highway 31-A. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.