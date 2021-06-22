Pulaski Sidewalks

The North First Street sidewalk project continues to progress as large portions of the walkway have been opened for use. In addition to the wide, ADA compliant sidewalks, the project features green spaces planted with flowers and trees.   Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

It looks absolutely wonderful!

