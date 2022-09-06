Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins where some of the cars were set on fire in a Pulaski neighborhood over the weekend.
Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey said PPD investigators are searching for suspects who went through the Murrey Drive/Abernathy Drive area off of Mill Street in the late hours of Saturday and early Sunday, breaking into vehicles.
Dickey said the perpetrators were looking for unlocked vehicles, ultimately finding approximately 15 to which they could gain access.
“They took change and stuff, so they were looking for money,” Dickey said, noting that other valuables were left in the vehicles.
Two of the vehicles were set afire from the inside, completely gutting them, Dickey said. An attempt to burn a third vehicle was
unsuccessful.
There were no injuries reported.
Dickey stressed the importance of keeping vehicles locked and secured, noting again that the perpetrators were specifically targeting unlocked vehicles.
Anyone with information should contact the Pulaski Police Department at 424-4404.
