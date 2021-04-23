This year, Giles County Schools is holding a two-part Pre-K registration process. Children must be 4 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2021, to register for Pre-K.
Part 1
Part 1 is an online application available at https://forms.gle/RTRG5Zsir8ewQZFc6. The registration window is open now through Friday, April 30.
In order to increase the chances of securing a seat, families are highly encouraged to fill out the application as soon as possible.
Part 2
Part 2 will be a “Documentation Drop-Off Day” at each school of registration Wednesday, May 5, with hours to be set by each school.
Bring ALL of the items below:
1. Legal Guardian Identification (driver license or other proof of ID)
2. Child’s Birth Certificate
3. Child’s Social Security Card
4. Child’s Immunization Record (shot record) and Physical Form (on a TN certificate)
5. Proof of Residency (bill with guardian name and address or other official mail)
6. Proof of Household Income* (examples include copy of 1040, W2, three-consecutive pay stubs, court-ordered child support, unemployment benefits, and/or workers compensation) *Note that EVERY working adult in the household MUST provide proof of income.
7. If applicable, documentation of parenting plan (custody paperwork), parent’s military service, developmental or education needs, child’s chronic health condition and/or IEP
—GCBoE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.