Members of Pulaski’s Water Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant and Parks and Recreation come together early Saturday morning to prepare the Square for tonight’s (Wednesday) Midnight Merger. The dedicated workers hung “Welcome to Pulaski, Home of The University of Tennessee Southern” flags around the Square and surrounding streets and cleaned up flowerbeds ahead of the big day. A couple of streets up, the transition from Martin Methodist College to The University of Tennessee Southern is already underway with updated flags and signage visible across campus.   Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen

