Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford signs a proclamation in recognition of April 18-24 as National Volunteer Week. Ford and Vice Mayor Pat Miles (left) presented the proclamation to Hospice Compassus Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie Nelson in honor of all the hard work Compassus’ volunteers put forth selflessly serving patients in Giles County. Submitted
