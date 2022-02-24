A lot changed two years ago when COVID-19 first started moving through the United States. Those changes include how we evaluate progress.
In her State of County Address last fall, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene acknowledged a lot of the fiscal and physical improvements that Giles County has seen, and continues to see over the past year.
However, it is our perseverance, patience, humanitarian spirit and our willingness to put others first that Greene pointed to as the true measure of how Giles County has progressed in dealing with the ongoing crisis.
“I have had the honor to work with some of the greatest people on this planet throughout this chaos,” she said. “The level of cooperation throughout Giles County has been second to none. I want to say thank you to the leadership of our Giles County cities for how hard you work for our citizens. Thank you to our citizens of Giles County for all you do to make Giles County the greatest place to live.”
Grants
“While navigating through these uncharted waters of COVID these past months, Giles County has continued to provide the services of county government, but we’ve also worked to improve upon them,” Greene said. “We’ve done our best to use both federal and state funds to provide the best services for you.”
With $442,000 in federal CARES Act money, Giles County bought a new ambulance, bought a COVID warehouse that will become the Office of Emergency Management office and provided hazard pay for COVID-19 response employees.
With more than $900,000 from the state, the county was able to pave more roads, provide medical equipment for EMS, vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department and OEM, make sidewalk improvements at the Courthouse and door improvements at the Giles County Annex building.
More to come from the funds includes lighting improvements at the Giles County Agri Park, a new animal shelter and ADA projects.
Giles County expects to receive an additional $5.71 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funds. These funds can be used to support public health and public safety, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, provide premium pay to essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Additionally, Giles County has received grant funding due to the hard work and diligence of county department heads in applying for their own grants.
Greene noted that $60,000 has been received for audio and video equipment at the Giles County Courthouse and Giles County Jail. She added that OEM has been able to make more than $70,000 worth of purchases for COVID responses.
Giles EMS, Greene said, has applied and received additional funding as has the Giles County Archives Department and the Giles County Solid Waste Department.
“I cannot brag enough on the employees of Giles County who have done a phenomenal job at keeping up with possible grant sources to help our community,” Greene said in her State of the County Address.
Giles County has received a $1.4 million Safe Space grant to build a 400-person event center, commercial kitchen and concession area that is also a storm shelter at the Giles County Agri Park. (See more information in the Emergency Services article in this Progress Edition).
Evaluation
Giles County government continues to look internally, Greene said to improve operations, update policies and procedures and ensure the county’s rules and regulations are being followed.
Part of that effort is protecting Giles County from cyber attacks with security insurance policies, and evaluating all county insurance policies to make sure the county has the best liability coverage possible.
“Our county is moving and making progress,” Greene said in her address. “And I want to say a special thank you to our Giles County employees and department heads and elected officials who have stepped up this year and not just done their job but excelled at their job,” she continued. “And it’s been a hard year. To each one of our county employees, I personally want you to know I’ve seen what you’ve done this year and all the chaos you’ve been through, and you have done an extraordinary job for Giles County.”
Moving Forward
A few months later and Giles County joins the rest of the country in continuing to deal with the consequences of a global pandemic.
Key among those problems across the United States is a dangerous shortage of emergency response personnel. (See more information in the Emergency Services article in this Progress Edition).
Courthouse
Yet still, the county government has moved forward. The Giles County Commission approved a study of the county’s prized Courthouse with the intention of protecting and updating it as is possible.
Greene said the initial discussion concerning the Giles County Courthouse centered around fire protection inside the building, but has developed into a full study of all areas of the Courthouse including, electrical and plumbing as well as a complete 3D survey that will provide detailed blueprints of the Courthouse that the county has never had.
While sidewalks around the Courthouse have been repaired from buckling caused by tree roots, the Courthouse survey will also look at the outside and provide recommendations on how to handle trees and landscaping concerns.
Annex
At the Giles County Courthouse Annex, the county’s new Human Resources administrator has moved into the former Solid Waste Office on the second floor and a new office built for Solid Waste in the Finance area.
Also at the annex will be new adult changing tables in the upstairs restrooms.
Greene said it is important for Giles County to support this initiative, especially since Giles County’s own Chrissy Hood is leading the effort statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.