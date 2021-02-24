In a year full of economic turmoil throughout the world Giles County experienced projected economic and employment growth that is expected to have an unprecedented impact on the local economy for years to come.
Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton said industrial expansion announcements, local infrastructure improvements along with the proposed merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee System, all announced or completed over the past year, have combined for one of the largest potential economic impacts he has seen in a one year period during his 34-year career in economic development.
“The growth of our local industries is a direct result of strong local leadership, investing in our community infrastructure, having a pro-business attitude and the availability of a skilled and productive workforce,” Hamilton said
During 2020, local industries invested more than $30 million in new equipment and added 192 new full-time positions during the same time period. These figures do not include the $100 million investments announced by Adient and Frito-Lay, nor the additional 100 jobs created as a result of the planned investments in 2021. This would place the announced investment numbers in Giles County at more than $250 million and 292 total jobs.
Giles County’s growth is part of overall economic and job growth experienced across the state of Tennessee in 2020, most of which has come from existing Tennessee industries and businesses.
“Despite the unforeseen challenges we faced in 2020, Tennessee was able to navigate through these challenges and secure over 14,000 job commitments and $5.8 billion in capital investment from nearly 100 projects,” said Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “The majority of jobs created in our state are supported by companies that already call Tennessee home, and it is an enormous vote of confidence to our state’s business-friendly climate and talented workforce that companies not only choose to operate here, but also choose to grow and expand here.
“We applaud Giles County for landing recent projects like Frito-Lay and Tenneplas, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Giles County leadership to promote economic development in Southern Middle Tennessee in 2021.”
Frito-Lay
State officials and Frito-Lay announced in November 2020 the snack manufacturer’s intention to expand its operations in Pulaski, creating 100 new jobs over three years and investing $100 million in Giles County.
The project will involve manufacturing and warehouse expansions, including the addition of four new manufacturing lines to support future growth. The new lines will produce products from the recently acquired PopCorners brand.
Construction is set to begin this year and expected to be completed in early 2022.
The expansion will take place at Frito-Lay’s current Pulaski campus, which is located on Industrial Boulevard in Pulaski’s old industrial park.
Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, employs 50,000 associates in the United States and approximately 2,100 in Tennessee. The company has operated in Pulaski for more than 40 years and is the only Frito-Lay producer of Grandma’s Cookies.
With national distribution, the Pulaski facility is the only Frito-Lay site that ships to all 50 states in the U.S.
The Frito-Lay Pulaski plant produces more than 96 million pounds of snacks annually. The Pulaski facility also produces Stacy’s Cheese Petites, Smartfood popcorn and Rold Gold pretzels.
Tenneplas
In December 2020, state officials announced that Windsor Mold USA Inc., the parent company of Tenneplas, will spend more than $3 million to expand its Giles County operations.
The expansion will add capacity for warehousing and manufacturing. In addition to the $3.5 million investment, the company has purchased more than $2.4 million in manufacturing equipment.
Windsor Mold, an injection molder, established Tenneplas in Pulaski in 2004 where it currently has more than 130 employees. Windsor Mold has seven injection mold facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
In 2004, Windsor Mold bought a 50,000-square-foot spec building in Pulaski and added 30,000 square feet in 2008. In March 2018, another 30,000 square feet was added.
Tenneplas supplies Toyota, Ford, GM and some Tesla automobile makers as a Tier 1 supplier. The local plant produces large plastic parts for cars or trucks, such as leaf screens for the base of windshields, wheel liners and garnishes around the inside of doors.
Lot 5
2020 saw the completion of construction on a pad-ready site — Lot 5 — in Dan Speer Industrial Park South.
“This is a game-changer for our community and is a great asset to promote to prospective industries,” Hamilton said.
Having a pad-ready site saves industries “valuable time during construction, thus getting their products to market faster.”
The pad-ready site is jointly funded by the City of Pulaski, Giles County and the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA awarded a grant of up to $500,000 to Giles County for construction of the pad with the city and county providing the match funds. A detention pond, which will capture water run-off from the site, is being funded by the City of Pulaski. An industrial access road grant from the State of Tennessee was awarded to the City of Pulaski to extend the road to the site.
“Giles County has experienced tremendous growth this year through expansion projects and companies choosing to reinvest in the community,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development. “TVA is proud to partner with PES Energize and Giles County Economic Development Commission to help foster economic growth, engage with existing industries, prepare our community partners for economic success and support companies committed to creating job opportunities and investment in the region.”
Lot 15
EDC began the process of combining two sites in IPS into one big tract that will also become a pad-ready site known as Lot 15.
“We are slowly looking at additional property for an industrial park,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got enough land now, but after we sell Lot 5, we will need to search for additional land.”
The state will also be widening Tarpley Shop Road to enhance the backside of IPS. Tarpley Shop Road from Highway 31 South to Wallace Road will be widened into two 12-foot lanes with 3-foot shoulders.
Magneti Marelli
In August 2020, Magneti Marelli announced its intention to permanently close its Automotive Lighting facility in Clarkston, Mich., and move that production to its plant in Pulaski.
“As part of Marelli’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its market position, we will consolidate our U.S. based automotive lighting manufacturing in a single, existing location in Pulaski, TN,” a letter from Marelli to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity stated. “This move will increase efficiency, enabling the company to become more cost competitive while meeting customer demand.”
