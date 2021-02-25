The dedicated members of the county’s emergency services are always the first to put themselves in harm’s way to protect local citizens.
This year, this was true more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated what are already dangerous conditions.
However, the residents of Giles County can sleep soundly knowing that the leaders and members of each department have done their part to navigate last year’s difficult terrain with brighter days potentially on the horizon as COVID-19 numbers decrease.
GCFR
Giles County Fire and Rescue are often the first responders to arrive on scene when disaster strikes and are always in search of more volunteers to help protect local citizens.
“It gives you an opportunity to give back to the community, to help your neighbors, to help the people throughout Giles County,” GCFR Chief Josh Fralix said. “And then it gives you the opportunity to become a paid fireman down the road. It gives you the opportunity to train. It gives you an opportunity to move up.”
Fralix noted the department will pay for volunteers’ training, and those interested in becoming a volunteer can contact him to learn more.
The year 2020 was a difficult one for the department as they were not able to hold many of their fund-raisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You never have enough money. You have to budget your money and make sure you have enough to make it throughout the whole year. With COVID and everything, you have to buy PPE for your people to make sure they’re safe, so it cuts back on it. We have to replace equipment and make sure it’s serviced right and make sure everything is ready to operate to protect property and save lives in Giles County. That’s what Giles County Fire and Rescue is all about,” Fralix said.
The department purchased another set of battery operated extrication tools late in the year to help better serve the citizens of Giles County at crash scenes.
Fralix said those who are interested in helping the department can do so through monetary donations or even just a word of thanks when they see a first responder.
“They can help us, give us donations, whatever is easiest for them. They can thank our members. They can thank them and tell them they appreciate what they do when you see them out and about. Tell them you appreciate them. That’s my number one thing. They don’t get enough appreciation,” he said.
The GCFR office number is 363-3708, and Fralix can be reached directly at 309-0289.
GCSD
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department has continued to help keep the community safe and cared for throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even adding new programs to better serve those in need.
The department started a prescription and grocery delivery program over the past year which still continues to this day. The initiative is currently planned to be a permanent fixture with dozens of local residents already having been served through it.
“That was just something we decided we would do when COVID hit,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “Between the groceries and the prescription delivery, we started doing that for the community. We’ve had a huge response to it.”
Helton noted that the department has followed up on and closed multiple cold cases over the past two years and also helped lead the successful search for a missing child in 2020.
Like other law enforcement agencies, the department has been instrumental in assisting the health department with its COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. The Giles County jail has also implemented a new quarantine procedure in which incoming prisoners are processed before they enter the jail and then placed in a two-week quarantine to ensure they do not introduce COVID-19 into the jail population. Helton said he would like to see the return of inmate work details, but that inmate safety comes first in this regard.
“We want to get our inmates back out and get them back to work. We’re still having to follow those guidelines pretty tightly with those inmates because of course our ultimate goal is to keep it out of the jail as much as possible with the inmates. We know the health concerns and what it can do,” he said.
Helton concluded it has been a trying year for everyone, but that some positive things came out of 2020 as well.
“I want to thank our employees for going above and beyond what they have to do to get through this, but we’re doing this together as a team. It’s a team effort. Our ultimate goal is to be there for the community,” he said.
PFD
Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins wants local citizens to know that they are instrumental in fire prevention.
Collins warned that recent cold temperatures and the use of generators could result in safety hazards such as carbon monoxide poisoning and other conditions that could also lead to fires.
The chief noted, though, that 2020 was a good year for Pulaski in terms of fire prevention with few serious commercial or residential fires for a town of its size.
The year saw roughly one third less fires than 2019, according to statistics released by the department. Last year also saw only an estimated $265,565 in damages compared to $294,290 in 2019.
The department has had to change some of its routine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily halting some building inspections to protect the public, employees of businesses and his department. Some trainings have had to be put on hold as well, but Collins said he hopes to resume them this year once conditions surrounding the pandemic are safer.
“I didn’t feel comfortable sending my guys into the businesses, not only for the people working there, but some businesses have a lot of people in there, and you’re rubbing elbow to elbow,” he said. “We go through the whole building when we do this. I just didn’t want to risk it.”
In the near future, the department will need to replace around 35 of its self-contained breathing apparatuses. The devices are still in good condition for now but will need to be retired because replacement parts can no longer be purchased for them. Three companies will provide presentations for new equipment.
In addition, the department also plans to buy two new AEDs, one for each of the stations.
The department has once again performed tests, as it does every year, to ensure all of its valuable equipment is up to code. An expert was called in to test the ladder truck, which Collins added is more than 20 years old and may need to be replaced in the next several years.
Finally, PFD partnered with GCFR to install smoke detectors at private homes throughout the county to provide another safeguard in its fire prevention efforts.
EMS
Giles County EMS truly stands on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly treating patients who are potentially or confirmed to have been infected by the virus.
“We got to seeing on a daily basis possible COVID patients,” Director Roy Griggs said. “We have to treat everything we see or what falls in those guidelines. Now it’s in the training that our people have. It’s in the past training they’ve had in the past, but it’s also updated on ventilators, face wear, the N-95 masks that our people are required on every patient to wear one. We’re just trying to keep them as safe as possible. Sometimes, that’s a battle in itself.”
This battle has been aided by new technology the department has received over the past year through state grants. Giles EMS received new PPE through the CARES Act. Each ambulance now has enough hoods with ventilator systems for each responder. These devices work on a negative pressure system and all air that comes into the helmet is run through a filtration system.
Other new technology the department received includes bullet proof vests and helmets received through a governor’s grant. The vests are clearly marked as EMS and include a kevlar lining and two hard plates for the front and back. Griggs said the department has already used the new equipment on at least two occasions in which they were called to provide aid at a potentially dangerous scene.
Griggs thanked County Executive Melissa Greene, the Giles County Commission and all those involved in helping to secure the grants to provide these much needed items.
Griggs noted the stress that has been placed on all emergency service employees throughout the pandemic and commended his crews for their excellent work.
“It’s very commendable in my opinion. They’ve went far beyond some of the issues we’ve dealt with. They’ve gone far beyond anything that could be expected of someone in this line of work, especially in 9-1-1 service and so forth, to not only help that patient but that patient’s family.
“One thing I’ve noticed is with every employee here, and they may not want to show it, but the stress level has been tremendous I think on our employees with the possibility of taking it home to their children, their parents or elderly people they may be caring for. We’ve had people of our own who it has affected, and we’ve had to adjust work crew scheduling, but the stress of dealing with this at times has been very obvious,” Griggs said.
PPD
The past year has been difficult for law enforcement of all stripes, and Pulaski Police Department Chief John Dickey and his department are proud of the diligent work employees have put in to ensure the safety of each other and the public throughout the pandemic.
The department is also working to ensure the city of Pulaski remains safe and clean for its citizens through a pair of initiatives which began in 2020 and continue into 2021.
The department has employed a portable speed limit sign which not only informs drivers of their current speed and the speed limit of the street on which it is placed, it also records valuable information to help inform future enforcement.
“It’s not taking anybody’s picture or doing anything like that,” Lt. Joey Turner said. “It’s more of an assertive effort to make people aware of how fast they’re going and collect data to see if it’s a potential problem. There are some areas where people will say well people are speeding over here, but we put that up, and really get a good idea because you may have 1,000 vehicles come through there and only have a handful that were over the speed limit. It allows us to collect accurate data and see what’s what. Officer Cory Medley has done an excellent job managing this project.”
Turner cited multiple serious crashes within city limits over the past year as evidence that distracted driving and speeding are a problem PPD seeks to combat.
The department is also in the midst of a campaign to decrease littering including anything from cigarette butts to citizens tossing litter out of car windows. Turner said this is all part of an effort to keep the city of Pulaski clean for its residents and added those caught littering could face a fine of $85.
