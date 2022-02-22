As with most other emergency response departments, COVID has been a major factor over the past two years for the Giles County Office of Emergency Management.
Director Jeremy Holley took over the helm at OEM in 2017, and has seen a lot of changes in what the department does and how it operates over the past few years.
“There have been a lot of things that have changed, but its change that we have been working on for many years,” Holley said. “Our office actually started looking at COVID in December 2019. It’s going to be something our office deals with for many years. Not just the virus itself but there’s a whole other part of the virus people don’t see. It’s working the grants and the funding, reimbursements for things the county had to purchase to protect our employees and get our county offices back open.”
Storm Shelter
While not necessarily COVID related, an example of what federal grants can mean to Giles County is the announcement last year that a $1.4 million Safe Spaces grant had been approved to build a 1,300-person storm shelter at the Giles County Agri Park that can also be used as an event center.
The idea for the grant came from an Agri Park Committee strategic planning meeting in 2019, Holley said, adding that it has admittedly been a long process and frustrating at times.
“I knew it could work, but I also knew those grants are usually granted in highly populated areas and we are not considered a highly populated area,” Holley said, adding that Industrial Park South across the road from the Agri Park provided the population needed to make the grant work. “There’s a number of transient people, going in and out, to and from work. They may not reside in that area but there are people there. So I called every industry out there and asked them on all shifts how many people are in your building.”
With each building having 200-300 people at a time, Holley said there could be thousands of people in the area at any given time in Industrial Park South. Add that to the fact that the Agri Park itself can host thousands of people at its events and the grant has now been approved and is in its initial architect and engineering phase.
The building will replace the old concession stand at the Agri Park and will be constructed with eight-inch walls that are rated to withstand an F4 tornado with up to 200 mph winds.
“FEMA has stressed multi-use facilities because in the 1990s they built a bunch of storm shelters that were hardly used and weren’t kept up and are no longer safe,” Holley said. “They know if the facility is multi-use it will be cared for properly.”
Holley said the first phase’s completion date is July 31 when plans and estimate costs will be sent to FEMA to adjust the grant and approve the construction phase.
“Emergency Management is an unfortunate profession,” Holley noted. “We get opportunities on our worst days and that’s just how it kind of works. When we have disasters like COVID, tornadoes, floods, ice storms, then money becomes available for us to do mitigation projects to try to mitigate the hazards associated with those disasters. So we’ve always sought out grants. It just seems like we’ve had more disasters. We’ve had more opportunities for funding as TEMA likes to call it.”
When an event like the flooding in Waverly occurs, Holley explained that all the counties in the state become eligible for disaster related funding.
“So, we’re constantly looking at what’s the next project we can do when the next pot of money comes,” he said. “And at any given time we have projects we would like to see done.”
OEM Building
An example of COVID related grant funding is the county’s purchase of the old Schwann’s building on Highway 31 North.
What was initially purchased as a storage warehouse for PPE during the early stages of the COVID pandemic is now in the process of being converted into the new OEM building.
The building provides indoor space for OEM’s emergency response equipment, and once OEM moves into the building, its current building on Cedar Lane is expected to become the new home for Giles County’s Archive Department.
“The Courthouse is old records, from the basement to the roof,” Holley said, noting that he had recently traced some of his own ancestry. “Now a building bought with grant money can provide OEM what we need and Old Records can move here and they will have more storage and there will be more accessibility. I’m ecstatic for them.”
Construction on the new OEM office renovations is expected to start this week and will hopefully be completed by the end of August.
Drive Through Tent
Another COVID grant has allowed OEM to purchase a drive through tent system that Holley said is completely self-contained. The two-bay tent has its own 30x30 administration tent that comes with it as well as its own portable 2.5-ton HVAC unit.
After sitting on a boat in the Atlantic for two months, the tent arrived in October.
Holley said the tent can have multiple uses, including handing out supplies at a disaster response and remote testing. Like OEM’s other equipment, the tent is completely deployable, meaning if it is needed at a disaster response elsewhere in the Southeast, it is ready to go.
Communications Unit
Because Giles County has a lot of rural areas where radio and cell communication does not reach, Holley said OEM created a mobile communications unit with two mobile repeaters, two different frequencies, radios for both frequencies and an inflatable antenna.
“All of this can be used locally if a disaster occurs out in rural areas like the tornado that hit Prospect recently,” Holley said. “We can deploy this in any area where we don’t have radio service or in surrounding areas if the need is there.”
Looking Ahead
Meeting local needs in ways that can be used regionally is key to emergency response efforts, Holley said.
“Emergency management directors from surrounding areas meet and discuss what’s going on and what our needs are,” he explained. “We know whatever is affecting us is affecting somebody else now or will be at some future time. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel, so we share how we are dealing with these issues.”
As for Giles County OEM, Holley said he wants to keep pushing for more storm shelters in other parts of the county and upgrading the county’s communication system to fill in gaps where emergency personnel cannot communicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.