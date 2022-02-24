Progress: Pulaski Parks Strive to ‘Deliver a Quality Experience With Top-Notch Amenities’

As 2022 continues to roll along, the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department is excited about several additions — some new and some old — to its offerings to citizens of Giles County.
“We could not be more excited about what is in store for this year,” eight-year Program Coordinator Darlene Slinger said.
And while major projects like the Dog Park and Splash Park have grabbed headlines within the last year, the department is just as excited to boast the return of several key programs and classes at its 333 E. College St. facility.
After a lengthy shutdown due to COVID-19, once-popular fitness programs for Giles County have returned, most notably the department’s Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program, which is geared toward senior citizens.
“We believe that a body in motion stays in motion,” Slinger said. “Getting our senior citizens active is a tremendous benefit for the entire community. We owe that generation a great amount and want to continue to preserve their health.”
Featuring an impact-resistant floor, the surface inside the gym at the department’s main facility is also home to Line Dancing classes, which has seen some crossover participants from the SAIL program.
“We have walking trails and other activities available, but adding classes like SAIL and Line Dancing are what really get us excited,” Slinger said. “It has been a breath of fresh air to see those classes return in a safe and friendly capacity.”
The department has also resumed its normal hosting activities, which includes local groups such as Girl and Boy Scouts, the Giles County Humane Association and local churches and civic groups.
Perhaps the most exciting addition to the department’s main facility, however, is the addition of a $21,000 ADA-fully-compliant bathroom. The universal family restroom is state-of-the-art and provides a safe, clean environment for all citizens.
“We try and be proactive with as many projects as we can,” Slinger said. “Getting a fully-compliant ADA bathroom was a tremendous success for us. We invest in our community with our parks and other projects, but this was a very unique way for us to truly give back to our citizens that need it most.”
Boasting just eight full-time staff members, the Parks and Recreation Department is both a labor of love and a true service for the city of Pulaski, Slinger added.
“We have thousands of citizens utilizing our facilities over the course of the year. Being able to deliver a quality experience with top-notch amenities is something we always strive for.”
With 12 parks or trails already under its umbrella, the Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to launch its two newest additions in the coming months.
A full-service dog park and splash pad have drawn the attention of the community in recent months, with launches set for both as soon as final safety and regulatory measures are in place.
“The main area of emphasis for us with the dog park and splash park is safety,” Slinger said. “Several pieces of the puzzle, so to speak, were still being installed and ensured before we wanted to open the gates. We feel very confident about the direction we are headed and hope to open the dog park in the next few weeks, with the splash park set to open sometime shortly after Easter.”
Slinger stressed that several key “features” delayed the full launch of the dog park, but that project is set to finalize completion very soon.
“There are some signs and regulatory items that we have to have in place before we could officially launch the dog park,” Slinger said. “We know our citizens are eager to take their pets to the park, but we wanted to make sure we had those items checked off before we officially opened the facility to the community.”
As the calendar creeps toward summer, the much-anticipated splash park is then set to open, providing seven day-a-week entertainment for a targeted age range of 2-to-15-year-olds.
A 100-percent city-funded project, the splash park still does not have designated day rates, but Slinger added the department also hopes to have those figures finalized soon.
“Our true goal with the splash park is to provide a safe and wholesome environment. Once we feel that both of those boxes are checked, we are beyond excited to welcome the citizens to our new facility.”
Under the direction of Parks Director Lane Rose, the department also continues to monitor and think proactively about ways to provide quality entertainment and enjoyment for Pulaski residents.
“We are very proud of our current and future offerings,” Slinger said. “But we are always striving to be proactive and to give residents things they can be proud of. We hope these facilities will provide great utility to our citizens as we get further into 2022 and well beyond.”
