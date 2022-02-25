Emergency response has continued over the past two years despite the effects of the COVID pandemic on the world these organizations serve.
From getting COVID themselves, to personnel shortages, federal grants and strategic planning, local emergency responders continue to press forward with the goal of protecting and serving their neighbors, friends and family every day.
GCFR
Giles County Fire and Rescue exists to save lives and protect property.
That one simple statement came from long-term strategic planning sessions that have also helped GCFR more tightly focus its vision and core values.
“Now we know why we exist, let’s identify a plan or map for the future,” GCFR Chief Bill Myers said. “So we broke down what we do.”
That resulted in identifying six groups — Rescue Group, Firefighting Group, Personnel Group, Recruitment Group, Capital Improvement Group and Funding Sustainability Group.
GCFR volunteers in each of these areas were asked to step up and take the lead, Myers said.
The result, he said, is emotionless decision-making with regard to the services GCFR provides.
“The goal is to be properly aligned with the needs of the county,” Myers noted. “Our first question on anything is does this fit our mission? If yes, we pursue and research and see if we can support that function with training and funding. If the answer is no, we move on to the next question.”
To that end, Myers said GCFR is in the process of selling old equipment that does not fit those goals to help purchase dry suits for swift water rescue to allow them to stay in cold water for more than 10-15 minutes at a time.
Equipment
Last year, GCFR was provided with Grain Bin Rescue equipment, that will help save lives, but, according to Myers, has also lead to more ways for the rescue organization to pursue its goals.
“There’s a grain storage bin on every corner,” Myers noted. “They’re everywhere. Obviously there is the potential there for a rescue — a high risk, low frequency type of incident. Thank God it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it is a high risk to the victim and to our personnel. We are very happy to have received the equipment.”
Moreover, Myers said, receiving the equipment acted as a catalyst for GCFR to improve their equipment and skills.
“We recognized ... we needed to do some other things in order to properly use that equipment,” he said. “We needed rope rescue skills and the equipment that goes with that. So we purchased over $8,000 worth of rope rescue equipment — harnesses, lifting and lowering systems, wire basket, ropes — and initiated a training program.
Over the past 24 months, two grants have been received for battery powered extrication equipment to replace gas, hydraulic equipment. Two battery powered units have been purchased and are in use at the Pulaski and Frankewing stations.
Myers said all stations have extrication equipment, and the battery powered units will replace the gas/hydraulic units over time.
“Gas powered requires hoses to pump hydraulics,” he said. “Electric is like using your leaf blower. It is safer. Everything is self-contained. They are equally effective. If a battery goes dead, you pop in another battery. They are more versatile, lighter weight and require less maintenance.”
Buildings
Over the past year, the Giles County Commission agreed to give GCFR $50,000 for maintenance and repair to GCFR buildings that are owned by the county — Pulaski, Prospect and Brick Church stations.
Work at the Pulaski Station was to include grading and fencing the training area and add some concrete work. The work is contracted and waiting for appropriate weather.
Work at Brick Church was for painting and is also waiting for good weather.
Work at Prospect Station involved grading for proper drainage to alleviate water running under the building. Myers said he has contacted four different companies and has not had any responses to his calls.
The county commission also gave $13,400 to GCFR for work at other stations.
Anthony Hill required some grading, less than Prospect, which has been completed.
Frankewing is waiting for the same weather related delays for concrete work.
Rose Hill will have metal siding installed on its building and is waiting on the contractor to start work.
Richland is in the process of having a major water leak fixed.
Personnel
People are the engine that keeps GCFR running — our family members, neighbors and friends who give freely of their time and effort to volunteer to go whenever and wherever they are needed to save lives and protect property.
And more people are always needed, Myers stressed, noting that over the past two years GCFR has been able to maintain approximately 52 volunteers. How to grow membership is always part of the discussion, he said.
With a recruit class ongoing now and another class set for fall, a membership drive will fall somewhere in between, he added.
Myers explained that four things take the time of GCFR volunteers — responding to calls, preparing to respond to calls, training and fund-raising.
Of those, training is a major factor. Every member, before they can go to a scene, has to go through a 16-hour class required by the state. Every member who is going to put on an air pack and go into a burning building has to go through a 64-hour class. While GCFR is able to teach that class internally, Myers said they are not able to teach everything the state wants taught in 64 hours, noting it’s more like 110-120 hours.
So the current training class started meeting in January and will go through April, meeting two nights a week and some Saturdays.
“That’s a heck of a commitment,” Myers said.
Fund-raising is another vital effort, much of it being fund-raisers held by each station, taking a lot of man hours that could be used in other areas.
“These events are fantastic, great community events,” Myers said. “But when you crunch the numbers, sometimes you’re working for $2 an hour. We’re grateful for the money and it is desperately needed, but if we can reallocate those hours spent on fund-raising to preparation and training, then we’re not as impactful on our volunteers’ lives and it will be easier for people to volunteer. But the question is where do we get that money? The county gives us a bunch of money, but it still takes more to operate and it’s not getting cheaper.”
ISO
Another goal of GCFR is to improve the county’s ISO rating for home insurance.
Myers said anything within five road miles of a station is a class 7. Everything outside that is a class 10. The lower the rating, the better and less expensive.
“It’s really supposed to be within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant to get a 7, but we have demonstrated to ISO that we can haul water to maintain the water flow necessary to fight a fire,” Myers explained. “We get that credit so everybody in the five road miles gets the 7 rating regardless of the hydrants.”
With another review coming up in 2023, Myers said it is GCFR’s intent to lower the 7 to a 6, which could save homeowners as much as 12 percent on their insurance premium.
“Our training area is part of that,” he said. “Training hours are part of it and help from the water districts with regard to the hydrants we do have. Training is huge.”
Giles County Sheriff’s Department
Like emergency personnel throughout the world, the Giles County Sheriff’s Department has settled into doing their jobs every day in the midst of an ongoing COVID pandemic.
While successful up until January of this year, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said GCSD has seen COVID spread through the department’s staff and some inmates at the Giles County Jail over the last couple of months.
Having medical staff at the Sheriff’s Department helped tremendously, Helton said, noting that it is a problem every department, jail and community is dealing with.
“We’ve dealt with it from a work place perspective, but have the added concern of operating a jail,” the sheriff said. “Emergency services have had to continue and we’ve had to figure it out. Having a great staff and people who step up and help at a time like this makes it possible.”
One of the programs that came from the COVID pandemic has been the home delivery service by GCSD personnel, delivering groceries and prescriptions to people who could not get out, or preferred not to get out.
Helton said more than 1,000 deliveries were made in the first two years of the program, especially early in 2020. Approximately 150 grocery and medicine deliveries were made in 2021.
Programs
The pandemic has slowed the progress of some programs, Helton said, including programs to cut down on recidivism in the Giles County Jail.
“Our ultimate goal is for inmates to get a job and never come back here,” he said, adding that while there are programs designed for that now, it has been something he and his department have been trying to do for inmates since he first came into office in 2006. “We’ve lined up lots of them with jobs over 16 years; it’s been a focus of our department.”
Chief Deputy Brandon Beard said the effort to help inmates find employment has continued recently, noting that many local plants have opened up to the idea of hiring former inmates.
Helton said if restrictions caused by COVID diminish, the jail can reintroduce programs like the 180 Degree Program and Smart Recovery that focuses on anger management and general education, as well as a local program that had former educators coming in to teach inmates different skills.
Personnel
From a patrol and service perspective, Helton said GCSD has remained in pretty good shape. However, keeping corrections personnel is not just a local problem, but a nationwide issue.
Beard said GCSD used to keep stacks of applications for corrections jobs, but now have to work hard to recruit corrections officers.
GCSD has three, and sometimes four, patrol units per shift. Patrol units answer calls and serve process, which Helton explained was the reason for the creation of the Sheriff’s Department.
The Student Resources Officer program has continued to grow, with each Giles County School having an SRO, Giles County High School having two and a floating SRO available to fill in.
“It has had an impact,” Helton said. “They have a rapport with the kids that benefits everybody. Even when things happen outside the schools that involve a juvenile, a lot of times the SROs can help because they are plugged into what’s going on with the students.”
SROs are also used to provide security at school events, Helton noted.
“Being seen in the schools is important,” Helton said. “I’ve told our SROs that they are working their own little cities. They will see more people at their school than they would when on patrol.”
Courthouse Security
A study done when Helton first took office showed that eight deputies would be needed to secure the Giles County Courthouse.
Helton said, upon further research, it was determined that GCSD was required to provide security to the courtrooms in the Courthouse.
“We knew there were only four courts going at one time and most of the time we had other officers from other agencies on hand,” Helton said, adding that he found it difficult to ask the county to fund eight positions for the Courthouse while only having three or four deputies to cover the entire county each shift. “With that in mind, and the fact that Pulaski Police could respond in two to three minutes, we asked and have maintained four deputies for security at the Courthouse. If we need somebody, we can bring extra.”
PPD
Patrol, investigations, traffic, quality of life — the Pulaski Police Department is on duty every day with the goal of serving and protecting the citizens of Pulaski.
Police Chief John Dickey said PPD has 27 people, including civilian staff and Public Safety Officers, working in patrol, criminal investigations and administration.
The PSO program is unique to Pulaski and just one other police department in the state of Tennessee (Waverly), according to Lt. Joey Turner.
PSOs are police officers who are also trained in firefighting. The program was started in the early 2000s to take advantage of the fact that police officers are often the first to arrive at a fire call.
Turner said the key to him for a positive impact is for law enforcement to maintain a constant presence in the community.
“Go through the neighborhoods. Stop and talk to people,” Turner said. “When you know the people you are serving, you will be able to serve them better. You’ll know who you are dealing with.”
He said it provides vital communications between the public and the police.
Traffic
In 2019, there were 527 traffic accidents in Pulaski, with one fatality and 63 injuries ranging from severe to minor.
In 2020, that number plummeted to 370 accidents with no fatalities and 34 injuries.
In 2021, the number of wrecks started to go back up, reaching 435 with one fatality and 37 injuries.
Turner said traffic safety remains one of PPD’s high priorities.
“Anytime numbers are that high, we are going to focus on that,” Turner said, adding that distracted driving is one of the biggest problems on the road today. “It’s a large reason for our accidents.”
Dickey said his department’s emphasis is on prevention and officers being seen.
“We don’t write a lot citations, we try to inform drivers and make them aware,” Dickey said. “I don’t want my guys sitting out here for an hour at a time. When you do that, you’re not being seen.”
A tool PPD has been using the past several years are radar signs. The signs check and display the speed of oncoming vehicles to let the driver know how fast they are going.
“The sign records that data,” Dickey said, noting that Patrol Officer Cory Medley has done a good job with the radar sign program. “The longer the sign is there, you can see the speeds decrease. It changes people’s habits. Most people do want to observe the traffic laws and obey them. If we’ve got a sign reminding them what their speed is, it has an effect.”
Crimes, Investigations
Dickey said PPD continues through its criminal and drug investigations to place an emphasis on illegal drug use and sales in Pulaski.
Their efforts over the years, he said, have allowed PPD to purchase two patrol units from its drug fund, money that is freed up to go back into the city’s general operating fund.
One significant issue in Pulaski at this time, according to Turner, are auto burglaries. He warned citizens to keep their vehicles secured at all times, including when they are at home.
“They will walk through subdivisions early in the morning rattling doors and when they find one open, go through it and see what they can find,” Turner said, noting that guns, purses, cell phones and more have been taken from vehicles parked in front of homes. “When they get lucky and find a gun, that’s big time for them.”
He added that prevalent crime across the country that has also been a problem locally is the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles sitting for extended periods of time.
Turner said the process of trying to steal the converters leaves significant damage to the vehicles even if the criminals are unsuccessful in getting them off.
“People are going to start getting back out as the temperatures get warmer,” Turner said, offering a word of caution. “Just be aware of where you are and who is around you.”
THP
Promoting safety on the roads and enforcing the laws of the State of Tennessee remains the goals of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Over the past five years, THP has had to work harder than ever to recruit new troopers in order to keep up with the rapid population growth in the state of Tennessee.
THP District Capt. Wayne Sellers said a cadet class just finished and Giles County has received one additional trooper from that class. Another class will start in April.
These cadet classes include recruits with prior law enforcement experience and those with none. Cadets with prior law enforcement experience take 10-week cadet training while those with no prior experience go for 16 weeks.
“When I came on 33 years ago, we met with the commissioner and colonel, and there were 50 of us, and I remember him saying they had 10,700 applications for these 50 jobs statewide,” Sellers recalled. “THP never had to recruit up until the last five years, but now we are doing heavy recruiting efforts statewide and we may get 450 applicants.”
The importance of getting more troopers trained and on the roads cannot be stressed enough Sellers said, noting that in his 11-county district there are currently 13 vacancies and there are 95 vacancies statewide.
Added to the vacancies are new trooper positions recently approved by the governor to keep THP numbers in line with the growing population.
“We’re all competing for the same group of candidates,” Sellers said of state, federal and local law enforcement agencies.
Fatalities
Sellers said his 11-county district had 17 more fatalities in 2021 than the previous year, stressing how important it is for motorists to obey the laws of Tennessee roadways and consider that they are sharing the roads with others.
Noting that Tennessee averages 1,100-1,200 traffic fatalities every year and Giles County averages 10, Sellers posed the question of how many traffic fatalities are acceptable.
“If Giles County had 10 murders in this county every year, people would stay at home, lock their doors, be afraid to be out after dark and would take all the precautions necessary to prevent themselves from becoming a victim,” he said. “But with a traffic fatality they read it in the paper, hear about it on the radio and say that’s too bad and get in a car and continue to do exactly what killed that other person.
“My question is how many traffic fatalities is acceptable in your family and circle of friends? Obviously the answer is zero. So let’s everybody do our part to make it zero.”
THP continues to focus on what they consider the big four when it comes to keeping Tennessee’s roadways safe — DUI, hazardous moving violations, seatbelts and distracted driving.
Sellers said distracted driving is the number one problem.
“The average person takes their eyes off the road for three seconds at a time when they’re looking at the phone,” Sellers said. “If you’re driving 55 miles per hour you will travel 240 feet in three seconds with your eyes off the road. That is almost the length of a football field.”
Seatbelts
Keeping motorists who are involved in an accident safe is the focus of THP’s seatbelt enforcement.
Sellers said Tennessee’s seatbelt compliance rate is 88 percent and the average unrestrained fatality rate in the state is about 44 percent.
“So 12 percent of the population accounts for 44 percent of the fatalities,” Sellers said, noting that while there are fatalities when seatbelts are used, it’s frustrating for troopers when they come on a fatal accident where they know seatbelts would have saved people’s lives.
“We all have an obligation to everyone that we share the road with to obey the traffic laws of this state because its your family and my family you are sharing the road with,” he said. “We have an obligation to each other to obey the traffic laws of this state.”
