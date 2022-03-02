After all the talk of a transload rail facility coming to Pulaski, the construction is expected to begin in March.
Giles County Economic Development Commission (EDC) Director David Hamilton said several businesses are getting their resin by truck coming down from Old Hickory and having the new rail facility will cut that trip down from more than two hours to about a 15-minute trip.
This will allow those businesses to “buy a lot more of their raw material” that “can be stored locally here on the tracks,” Hamilton said.
Meadows Property
The Meadows Property is 25 acres purchased by the city next to the 11 acres purchased by the transload facility, Hamilton said, adding that a prospective investor is also looking to possibly build warehouses for storage near the property.
According to Hamilton, several industries and farmers are excited about the cost savings of the transload facility.
The EDC has also applied for a FEMA grant to see what would be required for the floodplains around the property to be raised, Hamilton added.
Prospects
While the county still has no available industrial buildings to submit for projects, Lot 5 has recently been submitted for request for information (RFIs) requesting a site, Hamilton said.
Of the 10 RFIs, six needed a building and four wanted sites, Hamilton said, adding that Lot 5 was submitted on two of those.
One potential project would have 80 employees and said having a transload facility nearby would be beneficial, Hamilton said.
Lot 5 is also being considered as the site of the future SPEC building, he said, adding that if they construct the building with a grant, it could take a couple of years.
Other prospects include a microbrewery from Spring Hill that had asked about buildings in the area with five submitted for that request.
Pulaski — Home of UT Southern
The Younger Associates PR campaign to promote Pulaski as the home of UT Southern is doing well, Hamilton said.
“The ad campaign is to reach out to as many people as we can in the Nashville metro area and Huntsville, Ala., area to reach as many business people as we can through LinkedIn and Facebook,” Hamilton said, adding that the EDC encourages anyone with those accounts to share the campaign.
He said the campaign, which the Giles Chamber is also endorsing, is to promote the positive image of Giles County.
“This is potential for growth and potential for you to come in and locate a retail business,” Hamilton said.
He also encourages everyone to add the Pulaski Home of UT Southern logo to the bottom of their email and advertisements to help build up the community.
Lot 15
After going through the state certification site process, an archaeological study revealed there is possibly an American Indian burial site and two possible prehistoric sites on Lot 15, Hamilton said.
Further investigation will be required, he said, adding that the EDC has applied for a site development grant from the state so the study can be funded through that.
Hamilton explained that about 35 of the 81 acres could be developed on Lot 15 on a large pad, but the EDC wanted to get the entire lot certified to be ready for future prospects.
Timken Building
The owner of the Timken building is investing $4-$5 million into the 350,000-square-foot plant to include replacing the air conditioning units, putting in epoxy flooring, repainting the inside, redoing the outside and eventually leasing it out for warehouse space and potentially increasing it to 1 million square feet.
Employment Opportunities
Hamilton said he has received feedback from industries that they are getting an uptick in applications.
COVID is still affecting the workplaces with employees out due to sickness, he said, adding that another challenge is finding “qualified people who will stay with them.”
Hamilton said employers are implementing some different shifts to accommodate and encourage employment.
“Integrity has a weekend shift that’s 12 hours for two days,” he said. “They are hoping students who are going to school or parents that a spouse works during the week and the other could work on the weekend and then keep the kids through the week.”
Another change to the community is that much of the labor rates have gone up in order to compete, Hamilton added.
“The biggest thing I would say is I would encourage anyone who doesn’t want to go to college but wants to go into the workforce, to go to TCAT and get some training — some field, whatever it is, and get some training,” he concluded, adding that “they will never want for a job.”
